Over $ 954 Million Raised by Indian Startups This Week





India’s startup ecosystem raised more than $ 954 million in 33 transactions in the first week of April, growing 54% weekly.

This week, a total of six acquisitions were made, including Gupshup’s acquisition of the conversational AI platform Active.Ai.

This week’s funding was led by Dailyhunt and Joshs parent VerSe Innovations $ 805 Mn Mammoth, the highest funding ever for CY22.

The beginning of FY23 in the new fiscal year and CY22 in the second quarter shows that the funding raised by the Indian startup ecosystem increased by 54% weekly. Between April 3 and 9, 2022, the national ecosystem raised $ 954 million in 33 transactions.

Last week, an Indian startup raised $ 618 million in 41 transactions.

This week’s funding was led by Dailyhunt and Joshs parent VerSe Innovations $ 805 Mn Mammoth, the highest funding ever for CY22. Six acquisitions were also made this week, including the completion of the acquisition of Talentedge by upGrad.

This week, 120 investors have invested in Indian startups. Only Cloud Capital has invested in two startups, fintech Tortoise and deeptech startup OWN.

Indian Startup Financing Transactions This Week

Updates on Indian Startup IPOs from Startup Acquisition Desk Edtech Unicorn upGrad has completed the acquisition of higher education startup Talentedge, announced in December 2021. Consultant Anarock has acquired a 75% stake in the flexible workspace that offers startup myHQ in 125 Cr cash and stock trading. MakeMyTrips FinTech Arm TripMoney has acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex for a private amount. Full cash trading bank and fintech company Raise Financial Services will acquire online learning startup Valuationary for cash and equity trading. This Week’s Startup Fund Other Developments from India’s Startup Ecosystem Micro VC Fund 100X.VC has announced 10 startups. This list includes FinTech startups Zerobalance, ToastApp, GoCrow and cybersec. urity startup BugBase, EV OEM Emo Energy, edtech Helppr, D2C startup Pilk, enterprisetech startup Kloudmate, social media Quriverse, pet care brand Papa Pawsome Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC has $ 200 million in CRED. We will lead a new funding round. FinTech Startups Valued at $ 6.5 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Leader Pfizer works with AIM, NITI Aayog, AGNIi, FITT, IIT-Delhi and Social Alpha to support Indian oncology startups and grant up to INR We have launched the Pfizer INDovation Program, which provides money. 65 Lakhs Nazara Technologies has invested $ 2.5 million in the US-based gaming fund BITKRAFT Ventures for co-investment opportunities. SoftBank, the Indian gaming industry, is reportedly trying to slow down investment globally in 2022.

