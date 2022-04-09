Google installs the first submarine cable between Vancouver Island and Japan to provide faster service





Google has announced that it will install the first undersea fiber optic cable between Canada and Asia on Vancouver Island.

According to Google, the first investment in submarine fiber optic cables between Canada and Asia will allow faster access to services such as Gmail and YouTube when it finally launches in 2023. is.

A cable called Topaz runs from Vancouver to Port Alberni and across the Pacific Ocean to Mie Castle and Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan.

Google is leading the construction of the project, but will also work with many local partners on both sides of the Pacific to complete the task. When finished, the tech giant states that other network and Internet service providers can benefit from Topaz’s additional capacity, whether for their own use or for third parties.

The submarine fiber cable, nearly the width of a garden hose, accommodates 16 fiber pairs that stretch across the Pacific floor, providing a total capacity of 240 terabits per second.

According to Google, part of the project will include consultations and partnerships with indigenous peoples, and the cable will be built along the traditional territories of Hupacasas, Manuls and Tseschart.

As part of the project’s announcement, these three Vancouver Island indigenous peoples expressed their support for the project and the work being done with Google.

“Tseshaht is very proud of this collaboration and our partnership with Google. Google has been very respectful and thoughtful in our involvement with our country. That is what we are. It’s a way to carry ourselves, and that’s how we carry ourselves to our business on our territory, “said Ken Watts, Supreme Councilor elected to the Tseshaht First Nation.

Google’s respect for our country is highly valued and there is good energy behind it, added Brandy Lauder, elected Supreme Councilor of Hupacasath First Nation.

Chief Charlie Cootes, Chairman of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society, reiterated the same feelings when he was proud to have reached an agreement with Google Canada on the establishment of Topaz.

“This agreement, which benefits both Google Canada and our country, is based on our constitutionally protected treaties and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples and strengthens the process of reconciliation,” Chief Coutes said in a statement. I mentioned in. “I would also like to thank Google Canada for the sensibilities that Google Canada expressed during the talk about the pain and trauma that people experienced as a result of their experience at housing school.”

The submarine cable project will be completed and operational by next year.

