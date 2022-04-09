A turning point for artificial intelligence. This may or may not be dominated by a large cloud provider.





The cloud is the recommended option because artificial intelligence and machine learning require a lot of processing power and data storage. It causes anxiety for the few cloud giants that dominate AI applications and platforms. Can tech giants dominate the AI ​​story and reduce corporate choices?

Photo: Joe McKendrick

This isn’t always the case, but there are some caveats, but AI experts emphasize. However, large cloud providers are in a position to reliably control the description of AI from several perspectives.

This is part of a recent webcast consensus sponsored by the New York University Center for Business Future Management and the LMU Institute for Strategy, Technology and Organization, and attended by MIT professor Daron Acemoglu. Jack Bugin, Professor of Solvay School of Economics and Management. Professor Rafaela Sadun of Harvard Business School.

AI is more than just the cloud. The complexity and variety of AI applications goes far beyond the cloud environment in which they run, thus reducing the advantage of a few cloud giants.

Indeed, “AI requires more storage for information flows,” says Bughin. At the same time, “The cloud is only part of the entire platform. It’s part of the infrastructure, but the platform layer is developed internally and through third parties. This integration is even more hybrid. It’s more hybrid than the cloud itself. It’s important. Let’s be clear. It’s not an operation, it’s a lot of algorithms, it’s a lot of different data, it’s an integration part that requires system integration, architecture, and design, which means different types of companies are needed. Will be involved in the work. “

Bughin is even more worried about the potential for innovation in AI startups that can be overwhelmed by large companies that prey on large companies and start-ups through mergers and acquisitions. “Companies like the big internet and AI buy a lot of very small and very smart AI companies.”

At the same time, Sadun points out that SMEs may be in a better position to leverage AI innovation, but they need training and educational support to prepare them. “The question of who will benefit from AI is very important,” she says. “On the other hand, because these technologies are more agile and agile, SMEs may think that they may be able to use them more effectively. Companies that are already digitized. Can be extended by leveraging AI. “

Acemoglu says that it is the monopoly of the data that feeds AI systems that can make large cloud providers feel their advantage. He explains that the cloud architecture itself can be based on price-sensitive and competitive cloud services. “But cloud architectures can’t leverage data. I’m worried about the future of AI technology in areas where enterprises can monopolize data, where they have a significant impact on the future direction of technology. That is, a few people in the meeting room decide where technology goes. They want more people-focused, people-centric AI. A few companies with different business models are the future of technology. If you dominate, it’s impossible. “”

Bughin believes that the value of an AI-driven company “doesn’t exist in the cloud that makes it possible.” “I think there’s enough competition at a price that doesn’t compromise value. Value comes from the fact that these technologies have been integrated into your own backend where you work and how your company works. It won’t be a back-end battlefield. Its value is to generate productivity and revenue faster than you’ve seen with traditional digital transformation. “

And for the first time, you can see that the terms traditional conversion and digital conversion are used together in the same sentence. As these sort leaders are involved, such transformations are moving to the next stage, enabling autonomous software-driven operations and innovation through AI. It’s a question of whether large tech vendors are in control of the momentum, or whether it remains a market and is practicing with a variety of options. stay tuned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/turning-point-for-artificial-intelligence-which-may-or-may-not-be-dominated-by-the-large-cloud-providers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos