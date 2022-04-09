Developers are changing tech games





EMEA’s New Relics CTO explains how technology companies can make developers and security teams easier.

Greg Ouillon is the Chief Technology Officer of EMEA for California-based technology company New Relic and joined in 2019. In his role, Ouillon acts as a liaison between the customer and the organization.

Prior to joining New Relic, Wiyon held several senior management positions and has over 10 years of experience at Sita, an IT provider in the air transport industry.

“Pandemic has accelerated transformation in five years” – GREG OUILLON

What are the biggest challenges facing the current IT environment?

Today, the IT landscape has two levels of challenges: business and technology. Covid-19 has rocked the ship in terms of how the organization operates and has shed some light on these obligations and challenges.

By five years, the pandemic accelerated transformation as companies had to adapt and scale quickly in the face of unprecedented global turmoil.

More than ever, digital teams need to increase the speed and agility of innovation to cope with faster competition and global turmoil. They need to do this with full mastery of uptime, reliability, and performance as the foundation for a great customer experience and business performance.

And, of course, you need to manage architecture and team scalability to improve efficiency, unit cost, and productivity while responding to gradual growth in demand.

To address these urgent challenges, IT leaders and their teams take four approaches:

We take a cloud-based approach that meets the needs of achieving scale and agility. We are modernizing our software architecture for modularization and evolution, and we are migrating to microservices and containers as new design patterns. We also adopt DevOps practices to scale and accelerate our teams. An innovation cycle that allows developers to own code with fewer incidents. Companies are adopting and implementing observability, including in production environments. This allows developers and engineers to turn telemetry data into real-time, actionable insights. In addition, it helps you manage your architecture as you build, deploy, and run great software. What do you think about digital transformation?

There is no doubt that what we are seeing is the acceleration of post-pandemic digital transformation across technology and business. We are almost in the post-cloud stage, given the cloud, enterprises deploy software at every touchpoint of their business and customers.

This means that the digital and physical world is merging with the manufacture of robots operated by, for example, retail wearables and digital screens, or the cloud and mobility services that connect cars and drivers.

Customers who are moving forward and transforming want to be able to deploy software in any cloud, on any edge, on-premises, and at speed. This means that you need to be able to master stack performance across these complex end-to-end infrastructures, software, and user experiences.

The way to address these issues is to allow customers to monitor and monitor the entire digital stack. Digital stacks can be monitored whenever they migrate, no matter how modern they are, wherever they run.

What do you think about how sustainability can be addressed from an IT perspective?

Sustainability is certainly an important trend for many companies at this time, especially following events like COP26. EMEA has a strong desire for green technology and modest IT, looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions and implement more sustainable technologies.

We’ve seen some customers move from their data centers to the cloud to better utilize their resources and at the same time leverage partners who rely on more environmentally friendly energy sources.

Enterprises need to find partners who can provide highly optimized solutions to better utilize their resources in a shared infrastructure. This is also why relying on a SaaS partner with a clear ESG policy is a good option.

It’s also clear that much of the IT infrastructure deployed today is still underutilized and, in many respects, is quite oversized, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

There are many companies that use huge numbers of resources unnecessarily. These companies can significantly reduce the resources they consume and proactively resize and scale their resources while providing their customers with the same performance and the same user experience.

What big technology trends do you think are changing the world?

Technology is advancing rapidly in many areas, but it is the developers who are currently changing the game. Developers could only build incredible software and provide solutions to very complex real-life problems if the right tools and environment were provided.

Proper adoption of DevOps practices allows developers to build software faster and deploy it more frequently and reliably.

Still, it’s important for developers to be able to make the best decisions based on high-quality data and insights. How to plan the right features to maximize the impact on your business, how to increase build and deployment success to increase productivity and speed, detect and solve problems faster, and delight your customers. Keep your business open.

This is why we are so excited about the rapid adoption of observability. Providing developers and engineers with real-time telemetry data and observability means they can build better software and maintain better performance throughout their business operations.

Another strong trend we continue to see is that more and more companies are leveraging AI and machine learning as part of their digital stack. For example, building e-commerce recommendation engines, supporting customers with chatbots, optimizing complex processes and supply chains such as predictive maintenance of industrial production sites.

AI and machine learning have reached a large production environment. Logically, manage the performance and quality of these technologies, process the data needed to train machine learning models, train the model for drift and bias-free accuracy, and the performance and confidence that the model needs in production. The challenge is increasing when it comes to ensuring sex. .. Observability is currently working on this.

How can you address the security challenges facing the industry today?

What we are seeing today is an industry that is tackling security with a hostile approach. One has a security team and the other has engineers and developers.

Most of today’s tools raise a large number of security warnings, either during the development or deployment phase. This creates friction between developers, engineers, and security teams.

The security team wants to minimize security risks, and developers feel that these security tools generate a lot of noise, which slows them down. This can be distracting for developers if they have a lot of work to complete.

The future is to understand the best way to detect and prioritize security risks at any stage of the development life cycle using risk ranking strategies.

Therefore, the algorithm can raise the most important issue to the developer. This is the key to helping developers manage security risks most effectively and efficiently, do their best and address security issues without unnecessary effort and fatigue.

When the industry works this way, developers will be able to work more efficiently with security teams and the processes they mandate. This means that teams can fully adopt security controls in their business practices and culture.

