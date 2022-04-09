The exit of Kansas legal tech startups unleashes opportunities to accelerate innovation, the founder says.





Overland Park startups developing intuitive websites and marketing solutions for smaller law firms have just announced an acquisition by a major cloud-based law firm platform for mid-market clients and it. It states that it is a necessary verdict to push the service thereafter.

Robert Zhou, founder of Legalfit, said:

Zhou has left the startup and is currently looking for an early stage SaaS company to offer investment or mentorship, but the financial and organizational terms of the deal have not been disclosed. He said the rest of the Legal Fit leadership team remains.

Legalfit is the premier web marketing platform tailored to optimize your law firm’s brand and business goals. Corporate leaders founded by Zhou in 2015 believe that with sufficient data, analysis and automation, law firms can remove guesswork from marketing decisions.

The Dallas-based acquisition by Centerbase is expected to help Legalfit expand its services to a larger platform network.

When John Forbes, the founder and CEO of Centerbase, saw the legal CMS and intake features dedicated to Legalfits, he knew that they needed to be incorporated into the Centerbase family of products. This is a major step forward in our mission to drive the growth of law firms. Legalfit provides clients with a robust and scalable website CMS in addition to the practice management and billing suites they already offer, providing true end-to-end visibility into the client’s lifecycle. I can do it.

By integrating these products and providing law firms with the first client relationship management (CRM) tool to track the entire client life cycle, it only brings immense value to clients and improves operational efficiency. Instead, he continued, being able to drive more business.

The acquisition will take place at a time when Centerbase’s growth is accelerating. Following the growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners in 2021, the momentum continues year after year, and Centerbase has invested heavily in its core products, seeking integration specific to features and practices.

The Legalfit announcement follows Centerbases’ acquisition of FamilyLaw Software. Family law offices tend to go through the most burdensome interview process in paperwork, so Legalfits software allows family law clients to fill out an interview form and access the client portal directly from the company’s website. Will be.

No one else in the market can provide such a client experience. He said it would be exciting to see clients running the company the way they had dreamed of before. And in return, the growth they experience is exponential.

