The Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, and Google Pixel 4a are one of the most radiating smartphones.





According to new research, smartphones such as the Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, Sony Pixel, and older Google Pixel models are the highest radiant emitters.

Highlights SMotorola, OnePlus Google Pixel emits the best radiation. MotorolaEdge is at the top of the list of worst emitters, following ZTE’s Axon 115G and OnePlus 6T. Phones are ranked based on a specific absorption rate (SAR).

It’s not a secret that phones emit harmful radiation, but some older Motorola, OnePlus, and Google Pixel phones are at the top of the list. According to a new report on the bankless era, smartphones such as the Motorola Edge, OnePlus 6T, Sony Pixel and older Google Pixel models have the highest emissions. Surprisingly, the Motorola Edge is the worst emitter, followed by ZTE’s Axon 115G and OnePlus 6T.

According to Bankless Times, Motorola Edge recorded a specific absorption rate of SAR or 1.79 W / Kg. This results in the worst emissions. The second spot was claimed by the ZTE Axon 115G, which is not sold in India. The phone recorded a SAR value of 1,59 W / Kg and the OnePlus 6T was the worst emitter with a SAR value of 1.55. Kg. The two Sony Xperia Xperia XA2 Plus and Xperia XZ1 Compact models are on the list of the top 10 with the highest emissions, and Google offers three models on the list, including the Google Pixel 3XL, Pixel 4a and Pixel 3.

Phones are ranked based on Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), which indicates how quickly the body absorbs radio frequency energy. Radiation can be one of the leading causes of cancer. However, the FCC states that there is no consistent or reliable scientific evidence of health problems caused by the radio frequency energy emitted by mobile phones. Many countries set SAR levels that all smartphones must meet. For example, the Federal Communications Commission in the United States has set a maximum SAR level of 1.6 W / Kg. Looking at the list, Motorola Edge is above the SAR level.

In particular, all the phones on the list were one of the best Android phones released a few years ago. Most of them belong to the premium category and the number of people who use them today is very small, but at that time these phones dominated the market.

Is radiation from smartphones harmful?

All smartphones emit low levels of non-ionizing radiation when used, albeit at varying levels. Radiation is also known as radio frequency (RF) energy. The human body absorbs the high frequency energy emitted by mobile phones. However, the National Cancer Institute, contrary to its belief, “there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases the risk of cancer in humans. The only consistently recognized biology of human high-frequency radiation. The effect is heating. This is the only visible effect of heating the part of the body holding the smartphone. The dangerous health effects of radiation on the human body have not yet been established.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/-motorola-edge-oneplus-6t-google-pixel-4a-among-smartphones-emitting-most-radiation-1935362-2022-04-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos