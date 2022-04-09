Google removes the app from the Play Store to secretly collect personal data: Report





Google reportedly removed some apps from the Play Store after discovering that these apps were collecting user’s personal data such as location, phone number, and email address. Google has stated that it regularly takes appropriate steps against apps that do not comply with the policy. Recently, Google has removed six apps infected with Sharkbot Bank Steeler malware from Google Play. The app disguised as an antivirus solution was downloaded 15,000 times before being removed from the store.

According to a BBC report, the latest batch of over 12 apps banished from the Google Play store included a QR code scanner, a weather app, and a Muslim prayer app. According to the report, these apps contain malicious code that collects people’s data, adding that some apps have been downloaded more than 10 million times. All Google Play apps, regardless of developer, must comply with Google policies. If we determine that your app violates these policies, we will take appropriate action. The BBC says a Google spokeswoman said.

In accordance with Google’s Developer Content Policy, apps that are fraudulent, malicious, or intended to misuse or misuse network, device, or personal data are strictly prohibited from the Google Play Store. App developers are also warned that they need to be clear with users about the information they share.

The news follows the development of Google removing six apps from the Play Store. These apps are designed to be offered as antivirus solutions for Android smartphones. The app was infected with Sharkbot BankStealer malware and was downloaded 15,000 times. The app targeted at mobile phones used the geofence feature to steal login credentials for users in Italy and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, a security company discovered an app that steals the financial information of Android smartphone users. This app was disguised as an open source application that provided the same functionality. Infected with a malicious banking Trojan and downloaded more than 10,000 times before being removed from the Google Play store.

