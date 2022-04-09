5 mistakes everyone makes on Google Maps





Participate in the newsletter

All the best features, news, tips and deals to live a better life through technology

Thank you for registering with T3. You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

By submitting the information, you agree to the Terms of Service (opens in a new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in a new tab) and are 16 years of age or older.

I have a love / hate relationship with Google Maps. On the one hand, it’s perfect for avoiding congestion and finding the most efficient way to get where you need it.

On the other hand, there are some simple mistakes I keep making that often cause great pain behind the scenes. And I think most people made at least some of these too.

Therefore, there are mistakes that can be easily avoided to improve your Google Maps adventure.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. I haven’t read the route before I go

Maybe I’m the only one, but when it comes to busy road junctions, Google Maps seems a surprise. Wait until you literally pass the junction, then “I was fooled! You had to take it!” Especially annoying on busy highways. There is a lot of road construction on the freeway near me right now, so if you miss a corner, you’ll have another 20 minutes of jam before getting off at the next intersection. I’ve seen people die and stop in the inner lane and actually reverse and reach the slip they should take. I can’t prove that they were using the map, but they must have. Now I look at the route and the app doesn’t surprise me.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Do not connect the phone

The GPS app is a battery killer. It’s better than it used to be, but it still uses a lot of power. If you forget to connect your smartphone while driving, the battery gauge will drop at about the same speed as the fuel gauge. Car adapters and cables are so cheap that you don’t have to run on batteries, especially when traveling far away. Obviously, it’s not a walking or biking option, so if you’re going on a really long adventure, it’s a good idea to carry a battery pack with you. Whenever I travel on foot and use GPS, my phone calls are mostly made before dinner.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Suppose Google is never wrong

The story of people driving into lakes and lava streams is a good headline for newspapers, but Google Maps is very accurate, but it still shows that it may contain mistakes. I am. In my case, they weren’t too miserable – they sent me a road that turned out to be a dead end rather than a shortcut, forgot where I was, and moved me across the map – but they Shows that it’s important not just to follow what’s on the screen if your eye signs or evidence suggest that Google made a mistake.

4. Do not turn off notifications

There’s an episode of Breaking Bad where Walter White is pushed to the edge of madness by flies: he can’t concentrate as long as he’s there and tries to get rid of it with devastating consequences. I feel the same with mobile phone notifications while driving. Displaying a permanent banner on the map is equivalent to a Walter White fly. If you lose the temptation to swipe, you can be assured. If you swipe it by mistake, you will generally be completely distracted from driving. This is the worst thing you can do when you’re holding a ton and a half of a steel handle. It is also illegal in so many places. Use Android or iOS automatic silent mode to turn off notifications while driving.

(Image credit: Unsplash)

5. Expect the internet to be everywhere

I live in cities and tend to take mobile internet for granted, but there are some places with pretty bad connections just a few miles from where I live. In the desert of mobile signals that can not even connect to GPRS, let alone 4G and 5G. If you’re going to a relatively remote location, it’s a good idea to download the map in advance. It is essential.

Best Google Pixel 6 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed) (Opens in new tab)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speeds are 5-12 Mbps, upload speeds are 2-5 Mbps) (Opens in a new tab)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

Unlimited data

data:

(Download speed is 5-12 Mbps, upload speed is 2-5 Mbps)

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

10GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed) (Opens in new tab)

No contract

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

10GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.t3.com/us/features/5-mistakes-everyone-makes-with-google-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos