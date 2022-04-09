Google has partnered with iFixit to repair Pixel smartphones





Get ready to repair your Google Pixel smartphone, even if it’s old.

First Apple, then Samsung jumped on the right to repair in time, and now there are new passengers. Google announced on Friday that it has partnered with iFixit to provide genuine repair parts and guides for the Pixel 2-6 (including Pro models).

According to Google, this partnership will provide replacement parts for both independent repair shops and “skilled consumers.” This means that anyone can go to an iFixit store, buy a Pixel 4 XL battery, and replace it comfortably. So.

The company and iFixit sell replacement parts individually or with a kit containing the tools needed for repair. When they become available, Google says cameras, displays, batteries, etc. will be sold.

The iFixit Fix Kit for Pixel includes the following items: iOpener pack, replacement pre-cut adhesive, set of 6 iFixit opening picks, spudger (opens in new tab), iFixit opening tool, suction handle, Angled tweezers, a precision bit driver with an integrated SIM eject tool, and a 4mm precision bit suitable for specific phones.

If you can identify everything on that list without looking it up, you probably qualify for your own pixel correction. On the other hand, if you want to replace your hardware fingerprint scanner, Google now offers software to adjust it for free.

According to iFixit’s announcement, iFixit has been working with Google for five years to make it easier to repair Pixel smartphones. This explains how this partnership extends to Pixel 2 in 2017.

Neither Google nor iFixit have specified a replacement release date, stating that Pixel will be available to customers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries “later this year”.

As already mentioned, Google is on the list of manufacturers moving forward with the principle of repairability in mind. Samsung recently announced a similar partnership, but Apple also introduced a replacement parts program for the iPhone last year, Valve designed Steam Deck parts for months, and iFixit designed to make Microsoft easier to repair the new Xbox console. I’m saying.

Analysis: Consumers are winning

This is good news for consumers and the environment. After years of pressure from the Right to Repair group (and frustrated consumers), we are finally seeing more companies heading for greater sustainability initiatives.

The partnership between Google and iFixit seems to be very open, and iFixit maintains an official guide that is free to anyone who is willing to dive into their device. Google has already partnered with uBreakiFix, an independent device repair chain, for in- and out-of-warranty repairs.

But Google is no stranger to such a sustainability program. In February, Google announced a Chromebook repair program. This program encourages schools to seek out and teach IT departments and students for simple repairs. The company said this would reduce repair times and teach students valuable skills.

ChromeOS Flex has also recently been in beta, allowing users to install Chrome OS on any machine to extend their lifespan. Chrome OS has lighter system resources than Windows and macOS, so it’s aimed at older devices.

Extending the life of aging systems and devices with a lightweight operating system and easily accessible repair programs seems to be a more specific action than removing accessories (such as chargers) from new products.

