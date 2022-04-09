LG Announces Future Home Global Innovation Challenge at Alpha Wolves Summit





In partnership with the Wolf Summit, the company will start competing to discover innovative technologies and solutions to live a better life at home.

Seoul, April 9, 2022 LG Electronics (LG) announced the LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge at Alpha Wolf Summit in Warsaw, Poland. Targeted at start-ups and fast-growing companies, this challenge seeks innovation and solutions for more convenient, connected and healthier homes.

The Alpha Wolves Summit is a special event on April 7th and 8th, hosted by the Wolves Summit, a hybrid platform for investors and technology companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). It connects established tech industry players with fund managers and pursues promising new ventures. LG and the Wolf Summit have worked closely together as partners in the LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge.

Expected to attract attention from around the world, this challenge invites participants to submit the best ideas for innovation to improve quality of life and the user experience at home. Winners will work with the company’s new venture client unit, LG Future Home, to further develop the concept and provide the resources and funding to take the business to the next level. The newly launched initiative also serves as a great opportunity for start-ups approaching commercialization of their products to attract additional investment. In addition, the top 10 finalists will be invited to the Wolfship Summit’s annual conference in Wroclaw, Poland, from May 24th to 27th.

LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge submissions should focus on solutions related to one of four categories: LG upgradeable appliance new features, accessories or services, and new lifestyle trends. Home appliances, home appliances, components, new innovations in control, and future transformations of home appliances.

Oh Sai-kee, Executive Vice President and Head of LG Electronics, has partnered with the Wolf Summit to launch the LG Future Home Global Innovation Challenge and work closely with the winners to create an intelligent and useful solution for the home of the future. I am looking forward to being able to create. R & D center of home appliances & air solution company. We continue to promote open innovation and look for like-minded partners to provide a compelling customer experience and a better life for everyone.

Submissions for the Future Home Global Innovation Challenge will be accepted from April 8th to May 9th. Submit your entry or visit challenges.wolvessummit.com/lg for more information on the challenge.

