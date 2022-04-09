Google explains how AI can help fix inaccurate business hours





How does Google Maps know when a particular business is open? AI has been found to play a very important role in helping Google provide accurate information to its users.

In response to the ever-changing business hours of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company “automatically identifies if business hours may be wrong and updates immediately with AI-generated forecasts. He states that he has developed a machine learning model.

This model relies on Popular Times data collected by Google to determine when a particular business is busiest. If your model notices a lot of people visiting where it should have been closed, it could indicate that Google Maps has incorrect information.

Next, Google relies on algorithms that collect information from nearby companies, the websites of the companies in question, and Street View images to estimate actual business hours. In some countries, an AI program called Duplex is used to call business owners directly.

“This new AI-first approach will enable us to update the business hours of more than 20 million businesses around the world in the next six months, so we know exactly when we have our favorite stores, restaurants and cafes. You can know. It’s open. “

All this effort to determine business hours shows how well Google’s technology works together. Google Maps has access to location data, historical information, and Street View images. Google is free to use many of the internet and many AI projects.

However, the company is not completely self-sufficient. Google is also piloting a program in the United States that uses data from “third-party image partners who are already collecting road images to improve delivery routes” to collect accurate speed limit data for Google maps. It states that it is doing.

“Over time, this technology will bring details to the map and help make driving safer and more efficient, such as where potholes and school zones are, where new construction is taking place, etc.” The company says. (However, this pilot is limited to images taken on public roads.)

