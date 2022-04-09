Technology competing alongside Formula One





As F1 returns to Australia for the first time since the pandemic began, a record crowd is rushing to Albert Park in Melbourne, keeping the race off track, even among teams and the biggest and smallest technicians. Companies around the world as technology have become the centerpiece of one of the world’s leading sports spectacles.

Among Formula One’s largest teams, there are many well-known tech companies that put their brand name on the side of the car, but it’s more than just marketing.

Australian startup JigSpace has a logo on the side of the Alfa Romeo cars of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

"F1 is the pinnacle of engineering and advanced manufacturing," JigSpace co-founder Zac Duff told 9News.

JigSpace is an app that allows anyone to create the most amazing 3D models and view them in apps, the web, or augmented reality (AR).

Their fame began with the launch of the iPhone 13 last year, when Apple included the company extensively in its keynote.

In 2022, they see their technology being used in F1 and by both F1 teams and F1 fans.

ZacDuff, co-founder of JigSpace, told 9News: "The brand is perfect and this tool is said to be used by the Alfa Romeo F1 team."

To launch the 2022 race car earlier this year, Alfa Romeo used JigSpace to allow fans not only to show the car, but to effectively approach it at their own home.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia has another Australian brand on his car. Deadly Science, a non-profit organization of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), has been selected to be highlighted this weekend as part of the sponsorship of the McLaren F1 team by technology company Smartsheet.

Alfa Romeo used JigSpace to allow fans not only to reveal the car, but to effectively approach it at their own home.

SmartSheet is the software company McLaren uses to initially streamline marketing project plans, and as the partnership evolves, 9News asks why the F1 team was chosen as a way to grow the brand. At that time, President and CEO Mark Mader of Smartsheet

The company then chose to rejuvenate its sponsorship by making the valuable logo space on the side of the McLaren F1 car available to local nonprofits in certain races. For Australia, Deadly Science is that organization.

Founded by proud Australian Aboriginal Corey Tutt, Deadly Science provides guidance and resources to students in remote and regional schools across Australia so that they are not left behind by the ever-increasing importance of STEM education each year. increase.

STEM's nonprofit Deadly Science was selected to be highlighted this weekend as part of the sponsorship of the McLaren F1 team by technology company Smartsheet.

After winning the Drivers’ World Championship at Max Verstappen last year, Red Bull Racing has acquired a new title sponsor and strengthened its partnership with technology company Oracle.

Oracle deals with cloud computing and applications used by some of the largest financial companies and Fortune 500 companies.

Red Bull calls Oracle an “innovation partner” rather than a sponsor, enabling F1 businesses to push the boundaries of innovation. One example given by Zoe Chilton, Head of Partnership at Red Bull Racing, is an advanced strategic task required in F1, known as Monte Carlo Simulation, which uses the computing power of Oracle Cloud to team up. Helps you decide what to do during the race. ..

Chilton told 9News: To that algorithm. “

This means that for Red Bull Racing, “By the day of the race, we’ve done many combinations of possible races as a result of millions of races, so we can plan and participate in the race. And use the Oracle Cloud infrastructure to do more. “

But the race isn’t just on track. There are high-tech brands that are off track and compete above and below the grid.

Founded by the proud Aboriginal Corey Tutt, Deadly Science provides guidance and resources to students in remote and regional schools throughout Australia.

When asked about off-track competitiveness among technology companies, Taylor Newil, senior director of motorsport engineering at Oracle, told 9News:

“When the relationship began early last year, it was an important time for both companies to develop cloud infrastructure in a highly competitive market. This relationship will bring great benefits to both of us.”

Oracle’s biggest rival, AWS, has a logo on the Ferrari team and global F1 television broadcasts, so it’s a crucial battle for broadcast time and technological superiority between the two.

Ferrari also owns Qualcomm, a technology brand related to the Snapdragon processor, and McLaren has a major partnership with Google’s smartphone and tablet operating system brand Android.

In a world of telecommuting and pandemic recovery, we’ve seen video conference companies such as Webex sponsor McLaren and world champion Mercedes teamviewer.

From Microsoft to Lenovo, Dell to HP, when you roam the F1 paddock, it’s really who the tech brand is.

But it’s off track and on the grounds of Albert Park, where technology is central.

There are as many innovations on display as there are product stalls at the Melbourne venue.

From a small company demonstrating its ability to print race car metal parts with an advanced 3D printer, to Melbourne’s mother Lisa Skyf’s myDRIVESCHOOL computer driving training software and classes, there’s a lot to see.

Melbourne RMIT University exhibits everything from rockets to robots, so many other things are happening even when there is no truck action.

Oh, and there’s the huge life-sized Lego Technic McLaren Formula One Car made by Australian LEGO certified professional Ryan “Brickman” McNaught and his team.

Races on the track look like people and machines vs. people and machines, but there are huge technical races taking place behind the scenes to advance the performance and strategy of all drivers on the grid. ..

CEO Byron Kennedy said, "This shows what Australia's innovation enables and requires the government to invest in revitalizing Australia's onshore manufacturing capacity. It's construction, defense, aviation and Maritime industry."

Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D, said, “This shows that Australia’s innovation is possible and requires the government to invest in revitalizing Australia’s onshore manufacturing capacity. This is a construction and defense benefit. It will be a matter of survival for the aviation and maritime industry. “

Trevor Long visited Melbourne as a guest of JigSpace, Smartsheet and Oracle.

