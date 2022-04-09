Robot sewer camera technology wins praise for student innovators in Cumbria





Winners of the Cambrian College Student Innovation Challenge devised solutions to help people

They saw first-hand problems that had a real impact on people and wanted to help.That is a common theme that emerged from all the winners this year.

Cambrian College Student Innovation Challenge using RBC Future Launch.

Students had the opportunity to market their ideas for new products and services to industry panels and win $ 6,500 in prize money. This year’s winners were inspired by the real situation.

This year’s winner was Joe Greco, a mechatronics student at Timmins, who pitched an automated inspection robot, a fully autonomous robotic camera system for inspecting urban water and sewage pipes.

Most remote-controlled inspection cameras today still rely on human operators because the system is plugged in. This means that the operator can do harm when using the camera.

“When I was working for a pipe inspection company, I saw people doing dangerous tasks such as planting feet on both sides of a manhole cover and trying to lower an inspection robot of up to 100 pounds. If you slip and go down one, they will go, “Greco explained. “It’s an accident waiting to happen, and I came up with an idea to eliminate that risk.”

Thanks to his efforts, Greco won the $ 3,000 Grand Prize sponsored by RBC Future Launch.

Fatima Ayo Williams in Lagos, Nigeria and Layisha Paerhati’s business analytics team in China have marketed SmartVivant analytics software along with a smartwatch with a fingerprint lock and a removable battery. The device sends real-time alerts to caregivers and authorities in the event of an emergency involving vulnerable people.

“For me, this idea started when my son’s school bus was late. I realized that there was no way to track where he was,” Fatima explains. “But I found such a system more useful for those who are vulnerable and in need of help.”

The idea for Smart Vivant was further developed when Layisha’s roommate’s grandmother died of Alzheimer’s disease.

“I remember my roommate saying that my grandmother’s doctor said that many patients with Alzheimer’s disease don’t die as a result of the disease, but they die because they’re missing,” Layisha explains. increase. “I knew we needed to develop something that could alert authorities in real time so that we could immediately help vulnerable people.”

Fatima and Layisha received the $ 2,000 Second Prize sponsored by Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations and the XPS-A Glencore Company and the $ 500 Technology Best Youth Award sponsored by HARD-LINE.

Working at a major retailer has led project management student Sujith Ashok of Chennai, India, to market Unavu. This is a mobile app that allows people and businesses to coordinate donations from their offices and homes to food banks and other charities.

Unavu users post the food they want to donate, along with their address and availability. Volunteers from your organization will come at a set time to receive your donations.

“During the shift at retail stores, I regularly throw away hundreds of dollars worth of unsold food. For example, a dozen eggs are broken, but they’re completely edible,” explains Sujith. To do. “Still, there are people in our community who can’t eat enough. I wanted to come up with a way to bridge these extremes and do what we can to eliminate hunger.”

His idea won the $ 1,000 3rd place award sponsored by Ontario Power.

generation.

“It’s great to see what ideas students come up with each year,” adds Dr. Mike Comeit, director of Cambrian R & D. “What’s really powerful this year is that the students have come up with ideas based on their desire to help those in need. Our industry panelists are very enthusiastic about this year’s contestants, their passion, and their work. Congratulations to all the winners. “

The Student Innovation Challenge is sponsored by Cambrian R & D, an applied research division at the University of Cambrian. Cambrian College has created a list of Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities for the 10th consecutive year. In the latest rankings, Cambrian has reached the highest level ever and reached 18th place in Canada.

