TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what happened in Nigeria’s tech space





ImaliPay, Sycamore, ZirooPay, O7Therapy, and Strove. These are some of the names that made this week’s headline.

Union Bank, Nigeria’s 105-year-old financial institution, has launched Space NXT, a technology and innovation hub in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center.

Visa, America’s global tech payment giant, also built an innovation studio in Kenya that week with the aim of helping Africans develop digital solutions.

Let’s take a look at the details.

The world is more advanced in terms of technology, but it is just as unsafe. Were you surprised?

According to Acronis Cyber ​​Protection Week Global Report 2022, 76% of organizations suffered downtime and data loss in 2021.

A report published that week by Ripples Nigeria cited system crashes, human error, and cyberattacks as the main causes of data loss by organizations in the year under review.

Acronis, the world leader in cyber protection, said organizations need to combat growing threats by deploying integrated cyber protection solutions.

Banks are taking a step towards promoting national social change. What’s new from this point of view?

The bank revealed this in a press release transferred to Ripple Nigeria on Friday.

According to the bank, development was to foster innovation and collaboration within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

FinTech is still the king. And Africa benefits from the flow of investment. what do you mean?

Nigerian fintech startup Imali Pay secured $ 3 million in seeds and equity rounds during the week.

According to the contract details, this round will fund a startup plan that aims to provide financial services to underserved gig workers across Africa.

As an organization, Imali Pay leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to provide gig economy platforms across Africa and customized financial products that encourage worker participation.

Like Sycamore, like Imali Pay. If the startup has a party after every razor, every day will be a Fiesta. What is the point?

Sycamore, a peer-to-peer loan company in Nigeria, also raised an investment, but it was not disclosed at the time of the press.

The round was led by White Hibiscus Capital (WHC), a US-based venture capital firm, with the participation of other private investors.

The P2P lending venture was founded in 2019 by Babatunde Akin-Moses, Onyinye Okonji, and Mayowa Adeosun.

Nigeria’s large population did not fully convince visas. Between Nigeria and Kenya, visas seemed to favor East African countries. Why this conclusion?

For a week under consideration, American payment giant Visa commissioned a newly built innovation studio in Kenya to help Africans develop digital solutions.

A multinational financial services company unveiled its facility on Wednesday at an event attended by key local technicians and engineers.

According to Visa, this development was in line with its commitment to promote electronic payment systems around the world.

Maybe the war is between America and Russia, Ukraine is just a cover. Maybe this is an opinion. Maybe this is the case. Maybe just!

Intel Corp., an American chip maker, announced on Tuesday that it would suspend operations in Russia, a move to show solidarity with Ukrainians as the war progresses.

Intel made a statement on its official website, condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company empathized with the Russian people and sent a message of support to thousands of Russian-based employees.

How else do you emphasize that FinTech is the King? Explain why the space has more founders than any other subsector. How much is $ 11 million in Naira?

This week, Lagos-based agency banking startup Ziroo Pay raised $ 11.4 million in a Series A round led by local venture capital firm Zrosk Investment Administration.

According to startups, this investment will help expand product capabilities and accelerate team growth.

Agency Banking startups are an app-based platform that deploys fintech solutions to facilitate payments.

Egypt is not left behind. The emotions are the same. And the trend can only continue.

Egypt-based health tech startup O7 Therapy completed a $ 2.1 million seed round this week.

The round, led by Hikma Ventures, was attended by other angel investors such as C-Ventures and Lotus Ventures.

Healthtech start-ups are sophisticated, scientific and research-based online platforms established to support mental health by developing reliable protocols for data encryption and storage.

