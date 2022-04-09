First Quarter 2022: Record-Time Global Health Innovation Financing in the 2021s | Startup Health | April 2022





StartUp Health tracked $ 9.3 billion in healthcare innovation funding in the first quarter of 2022, achieving it even at record paces in the 2021s. Year-over-year funding appears to indicate a strong market, but macrotrends such as persistent wars in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and volatile public markets have pushed funding growth curves. It may slow down.

Looking back over the last decade or more of funding for global health innovation, it’s easy to get excited. After years of predicting the potential of digital health tools such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, the vision has become a reality in the last two years. Annual investment in health innovation has doubled in a year due to the power of various markets, such as COVID’s commitment to virtual medicine and deregulation of reimbursement. In fact, in 2021, more medical technology funding was raised than the total for the five years 2013-2017. This liberation of capital is historic and unleashes the potential for health innovation that many of us have spoken and written for decades.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the big question was how long this acceleration of health investment would continue. In other words, as soon as the market gets hot, someone starts asking if it’s a bubble.

RockHealth, which reports only US funding, noted a $ 700 million reduction in investment between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Our independent analysis of tracking global funding, and funding in more round sizes and stages, has drawn different conclusions. In the first quarter, we noticed a slight increase in funding over the previous year. This didn’t reflect the aggressive growth seen in the last two years, but what’s the story really telling this quarter?

Unity Stoakes (and more than a decade of digital health boosters), President and co-founder of StartUpHealth, likes to say that the market was as hot as it is today and was still in its infancy. But he is not the only one to have this perspective. Recently, he caught up with 7wire Ventures partner Alyssa Jaffee. He described the current market as very bullish.

Livongo and Teladoc were just the tip of the iceberg, says Jaffee. Today, the public market is tough, but healthcare isn’t going away. Our population is aging, chronic illnesses are getting worse, and mental health is declining. There is no reason why we can’t get more companies out of the billions of dollars.

StartUp Health believes that 2022 will be another very powerful year for health innovation, especially from a global perspective. Think about this. The first quarter of 2022 was by far the largest year for health innovation to invest in history, despite the war in Ukraine, the turmoil in the global supply chain, and the BA-2 variant of COVID. It is in step with 2021. Don’t miss the big picture. So far this year, we’re in step with the year of funding that the media said the quake, record-breaking, and blown the previous year out of the water. It’s a strong start.

Another optimistic reason is that we tracked 274 transactions this quarter, second only to the second quarter of 2021 in total transactions over the last decade. In a report at the end of 2021, we wrote about the tendency for increased funding to be overly impacted by the small number of mega deals that occur in the world’s most funded cities. At that time, we wrote that total transaction numbers are an important measure of entrepreneurial activity, and one is watching carefully. We believe that it is not enough to support some unicorns to achieve a healthy moonshot. As an industry, we need to invest in large entrepreneurs at every stage. By doing so, you have the opportunity to come up with the best ideas and products. We support this statement and this quarter is heading in the right direction.

The median transaction size is stable at $ 16 million, which is equal to 2021, but is $ 6 million higher than in 2020. Over time, you’ll know if the size of your transactions has cooled significantly. StartUp Health believes in large investments. We are supporting the 400th company this quarter, with a view to more than 1000 companies. Improving health globally is not a horse race where you choose some big winners. It’s about investing in health problem solvers everywhere. If that means more trading with a smaller average trading size, I was here for it.

At the top of the US’s largest trading quarterly list is Somatus raising $ 325 million, strengthening its value-based kidney treatment platform. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a concern for 37 million adults in the United States alone. CKD affects not only black and Hispanic communities, but also communities with low social determinants of health (SDOH) such as housing and food insecurity, so it is encouraged to see money flow into this sector. I did. Millions of people with kidney disease have been suffering from shadows for years and undergo dialysis in the clinic several times a week to stay alive. We hoped that investments in companies like Somatus would encourage other health innovators to tackle this wise issue.

It’s clear that value-based technology-enabled kidney treatment is the future, said Tim Fitzpatrick, CEO and founder of ikonahealth, a startup health-backed company that optimizes the treatment pathways for kidney treatment. increase. Population health care companies focused on kidney care work closely with payers and large-scale kidney practice to slow the progression and improve the transition and treatment of kidney failure to reduce the cost of kidney care. We are reducing.

Another notable top deal is A Place for Mom, which has raised $ 175 million to expand its senior care platform aimed at improving home care. While much is written about the rapidly aging population and the need to innovate around Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, tech companies are rarely on the top deal list. With this salary increase, A Place for Mom is said to be worth more than $ 1 billion. They are just one company and need to do more, but they hoped that this salary increase would make the opportunities for older technology and elderly care clearer.

Outside the United States, our top deal list was dominated by Doctolibs’ $ 549 million funding round, with a valuation of $ 6.4 billion, making it France’s most valuable startup. With this funding, Doctolib is poised to shape digital health in Europe over the next few years. Over the next five years, they plan to expand their medical booking platform from 2,500 to 6,000 and expand their business to 30 cities in Europe.

If the theme of Doctolib is digital health integration and market penetration, a similar trend could be seen in India. MediBuddy has raised $ 125 million to expand its full-service telemedicine and home lab testing company with the high goal of providing healthcare accessible to 1 billion people in India.

MediBuddy co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement that the digitization of the medical industry will enable the country’s most remote people to access timely medical care by professionals. It came to be. Leverage strengthening the network of healthcare service providers and teams while launching new services on the platform with the latest funding.

In the United States, investment in health innovation is heavily biased towards the three top cities of San Francisco ($ 3.1 billion), Boston ($ 935 million), and New York City ($ 907 million). Even more interesting is probably to see which new cities have created the list and which has opened up a reputation as the home of healthcare entrepreneurship. New to the Innovation Hub List this quarter is Nashville, which raised $ 98 million in four transactions. With 12 transactions and $ 435 million in funding, Los Angeles is one of the fastest growing and currently one of the country’s most active and well-funded health tech hubs.

The list of the most funded cities outside the United States is confusing. France has become the top ($ 681 million) due to the large-scale procurement by Doctolib. New entrants to the list are Geneva, Berlin, Amman and Sydney. Especially in Amman, Altibbi, the first and largest telemedicine platform in the Arab region, has raised $ 44 million in Series B. Cities in China fell significantly from the list this quarter.

You may disagree with the StatNews headline that Healthtech is out of funding, but you can agree that the next quarter, the second quarter, will be closely watched. How will public market instability affect private investment? What is the economic impact of persistent conflict in Ukraine? Or will investors look beyond the mega-deal to fund the generation of health problem solvers to think more about global impact?

Like many investors we talked about recently, we are very optimistic about the health innovation market. It’s not because billions of dollars are imminent, but the passion, experience, and wisdom they bring to improve the health of the world by working with hundreds of founders of healthcare technology at every stage. Because I know. While our global healthcare challenges are expanding, there is also a wave of ingenuity from thousands of entrepreneurs and start-ups on all continents. 2022 is off to a strong start if the growth curve is less aggressive than in the last two years. We are closely watching how investors and start-ups react to the market. stay tuned.

This report was created and designed by LoganPlaster based on the data collected and managed by Tara Saramone of Nicole Kinsey. Additional analysis by Priya Reddy, Padma Rao, Jay Poskitt, Jennifer Hankin.

This report was created and designed by LoganPlaster based on the data collected and managed by Tara Saramone of Nicole Kinsey. Additional analysis by Priya Reddy, Padma Rao, Jay Poskitt, Jennifer Hankin.

Investors: Learn how to invest in Health Moonshots through the StartUp Health Impact Fund.

Digital health entrepreneur? Do not travel alone. Find out more about the StartUpHealth community and how to invest in StartUpHealth.

