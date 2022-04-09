be careful! 6 scary Android apps that spread Sharkbot malware on Google Play store.Checklist





Check Point Research has discovered that six Android apps are spreading banking malware. You can see the names of these apps here.

Whether you are an iPhone or Android smartphone user, you usually install the required apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. However, this is where hackers target innocent users. This is because if you are not careful before installing the app on your smartphone, you may be scammed. This is because both of these stores have certain apps that have malware installed. When these apps are downloaded, they can steal personal information, including passwords and other banking information. Currently, market research firm Check Point Research has discovered six Android apps on the Google Play store. These apps spread banking malware by expressing them as antivirus apps. The list of 6 apps spreading banking malware includes Atom Clean-Booster and Antivirus. Antivirus, Super Cleaner; Alpha Antivirus, Cleaner; Powerful Cleaner, Antivirus; and 2 versions of CenterSecurity-Antivirus app.

“When searching for antivirus (AV) solutions to protect mobile devices, we don’t expect these solutions to be the other way around: making the device vulnerable to malware. This is a suspicious application. The Check Point Research (CPR) team encountered during their analysis. These applications pretended to be real AV solutions, but they actually downloaded and installed an Android Stealer called Sharkbot. ” States.

According to the information provided, the malware Sharkbot “stealing Android users’ credentials and banking information. Victims are directed to enter their credentials in a window that mimics a benign credential input form. If you enter the credentials in the window, the compromised data will be sent to the malicious server.

“Sharkbot has some tricks. It doesn’t target all the victims you might encounter, but users in China, India, Romania, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus using the geofence feature. Identify and ignore and select only one victim. Workarounds are as follows. It is also part of Sharkbots’ weapons. When it detects that malware is running in the sandbox, it does. It will stop and end. ”According to the study.

The report further announced that these six applications are from three developer accounts, Zbynek Adamcik, Adelmio Pagnotto, and Bingo Like Inc. Looking at their history, we found that two were active in the fall of 2021. These accounts have been removed from Google Play but still exist in the informal market. The reason behind the same could be due to the fact that developers want to stay under the radar, the research firm said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/beware-6-scary-android-apps-spreading-sharkbot-malware-on-google-play-store-check-list-71649497746089.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos