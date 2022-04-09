Google is planning a trans-Pacific submarine cable between BC and Japan – Summerland Review





Google has announced a project to connect Canada and Japan with a submarine fiber optic cable called Topaz.

The cable is the width of a garden hose and contains 16 fiber pairs capable of speeds up to 240 terabits / sec. Upon completion, Topaz will connect Vancouver and Port Albani to Japan’s Mie and Ibaraki prefectures.

“Cable is expected to be ready for service in 2023, providing low-latency access to search, Gmail, YouTube, Google Cloud, and other Google services, as well as to the regions of both different network operators. We will increase capacity. Japan and Canada, “the company said in a statement.

Google is working with local partners in British Columbia and Japan to help complete projects such as Hupacasath, Maa-nulth, and Tseshaht First Nations.

“Tseshaht is very proud of this collaboration and our partnership with Google. Google has been very respectful and thoughtful in our involvement with our country. That is what we are. It’s a way to carry ourselves, and that’s how we carry ourselves to our business on our territory, “said Tseshaht, elected Supreme Councilor-Kenwatz.

“We are pleased that the five indigenous peoples of the Marnulus Treaty Association have signed an agreement with Google Canada and agreed to install new high-speed fiber optic cables in traditional areas,” said Chief Charlie Coots. President of the Maa-nulth Treaty Association.

“This agreement, which benefits both Google Canada and our country, is based on our constitutionally protected treaties and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples, strengthening the process of reconciliation and also at housing schools. We would also like to thank Google Canada for its sensibilities during the talk regarding the pain and trauma that people have experienced as a result of their experience. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Google Canada. “

This is the first trans-Pacific cable between Canada and Japan, but not the first communication cable to Vancouver Island. Back in the 1960s, the Federal Pacific Cable System connected Vancouver Island to Honolulu, Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Cables are no longer available, but Google has upgraded and reused Vancouver’s original cable landing station to meet the needs of the Topaz project.

