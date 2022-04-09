Robot wheelchair that moves smoothly and safely in the crowd





A robot wheelchair for moving smoothly and safely through the crowd. Credit: EPFL

People in robotic wheelchairs may soon be able to move smoothly and safely through the crowd. As part of the EU-funded project CrowdBot, researchers at EPFL’s Learning Algorithms and Systems Laboratory (LASA) have raised technical, ethical, and safety issues related to this type of technology. I’m investigating. Researchers want to help people with disabilities move more easily in the long run.

CrowdBot is part of the EU’s Horizontal 2020 program in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) section. This project aims to test the technical and ethical feasibility of moving robots through crowded areas. These robots can be humanoids, service robots, or assistive robots.

This allows mobile robots to navigate autonomously and assist humans in crowded areas, rather than simply stopping when the situation becomes severe. This project bridges the knowledge gap about the close interactions between robots and humans during navigation tasks.

Of the various issues being studied, the most obvious is the safety of robot users and those nearby. LASA researchers discovered that existing legislation did not address this and began to consider all possible risks, including the risk of human conflict. The team conducted a crash test on Qolo Bern and found that the robot could be seriously injured if it collided even at low speeds.

Due to the rapid progress in robotics, it is possible that more and more such devices will be found on roads and sidewalks, for example delivery robots. It is imperative to develop effective methods to minimize the possibility of collisions and other accidents. “Crash tests show that the risk of injury is high and can sometimes exceed the tolerance of the car,” said Diego Paez, a postdoc at LASA.

“We need to work on a control system to mitigate this risk, whether we slow down the robot or improve its shock absorption capacity,” said Aud Billiards, head of LASA. “And it’s important to take these findings into account in future legislation, which often include setting speed limits for assistive robots like Qolo and certain types of vehicles such as delivery robots. May include limiting the ability to operate in the area used for. “

