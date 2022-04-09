CleanBC supports British Columbia companies to reuse old EV batteries





BC’s Moment Energy is diverting waste electric vehicle (EV) batteries to provide reliable clean energy storage for urban and remote diesel-dependent communities under the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program. We are creating new jobs with support.

“Developing technology to recycle old EV batteries into new clean power storage devices for remote communities is a good example of BC solving global problems while improving the lives of British Columbia citizens.” Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy Mining Low Carbon Innovation, said. .. “By supporting clean technology innovation, we will contribute to the recovery of the low-carbon economy, realize the potential for decarbonization, and unleash BC’s innovation.”

The Portcoquitram-based Moment Energy project is one of 17 projects under the second funding request of the ARC program, with 8 million projects across all modes of transportation, from boats to electric bicycles to aviation. It has invested more than a dollar and is benefiting eight municipalities in British Columbia.

“These innovative new approaches in BC’s electric vehicle sector provide good jobs and divert waste from landfills by using new clean technology ingredients,” said the Environmental Climate Change Strategy. Minister George Hayman said. “This Clean BC project with Moment Energy reduces the life cycle environmental footprint of electric vehicles in the state and advances climate by finding creative new uses for old batteries to keep them clean. promotes it.”

Moment Energy is developing a reliable low carbon energy storage system from recycled EV batteries. Spending $ 320,000 to support the ARC program, the company is using the Dalhousie University Renewable Energy Storage Laboratory to build and test a 120kWh battery pack. The company then deploys the system at BC’s off-the-grid diesel-dependent scuba diving resort to capture real-world performance and environmental data. The project is expected to create and maintain 11 full-time equivalent jobs in British Columbia.

The ARC program supports BC’s EV sector by providing reliable, targeted support for R & D, commercialization, and demonstration of BC-based EV technologies, services, and products. .. Funding for this round of ARC projects is expected to leverage an additional $ 18 million or more in industry and federal investment to create and maintain approximately 175 full-time equivalent jobs.

CleanBC’s roadmap to 2030 is for BC to expand and accelerate climate change measures based on the state’s natural benefits (rich and clean electricity, high-value natural resources, highly skilled workforce). It’s a plan. This paves the way for strengthening collaboration to build British Columbia that is useful to all.

Quote:

Moment Energy, Co-Founder and CEO, Edward Chiang –

“Moment Energy continues to create and supply sustainable circular economy EV battery solutions that provide affordable and reliable energy storage systems through the creation of innovative clean technology products. , Moment Energy’s mission to continue to support the mission and goal of reusing all EV batteries for second life by 2030. Based on the electric vehicle ecosystem, British Columbia will be the second life EV battery. I’m excited to turn into a leader. State on the world stage. ”

Mike Fernworth, Portcoquit Tram MLA –

“People in British Columbia are increasingly choosing electric vehicles to reduce emissions. With this funding, Moment Energy is reusing old EV batteries for the entire state community. We can develop a clean power storage system and move it away from landfills to promote a cleaner and more sustainable future for everyone. ”

Quick fact:

The EV sector includes battery-powered electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hydrogen-fueled battery electric vehicles, as well as companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain. The supply chain extends from raw materials related to vehicles or vehicle components, fuels and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services to end-consumer products. BC is a leader in the transition to EVs in North America, with small EV sales in 2021 accounting for 13% of all new small car sales.

learn more:

For more information on the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization Program, please visit: https: //www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-program/clean energy vehicle program / zev-sector-development

For more information on Moment Energy, please visit https://www.momentenergy.ca/.

For more information on the CleanBC plan, please visit https: //cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022EMLI0020-000512 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos