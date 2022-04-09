The MIT AI Hardware Program aims to lead the development of artificial intelligence technology





The MIT AI Hardware Program will be launched by the five first companies to advance AI technology for the next decade.

The MIT AI Hardware Program is a new academia and industry collaboration aimed at defining and developing hardware and software translation technologies for the AI ​​and quantum era. A collaboration between the Faculty of Engineering and MIT Schwartzmann Computing University, involving Microsystem Technology Laboratories and university programs and units, the interdisciplinary effort will provide technology that provides systems that enhance the energy efficiency of cloud and edge computing. The purpose is to innovate.

“To meet the demands of the world’s evolving devices, architectures, and systems, it’s important to focus on manufacturing, research, and designing AI hardware,” said Vannevar Bush, Dean of the MIT School of Engineering and Professor of Electrical Engineering. Anantha Chandrakasan says. Computer Science. “Knowledge sharing between industry and academia is essential for the future of high performance computing.”

Based on use-inspired research involving materials, devices, circuits, algorithms, and software, the MIT AI hardware program convenes MIT and industry researchers to move from basic knowledge to real-world technical solutions. Promote. The program spans materials and devices, as well as architectures and algorithms that enable energy-efficient, sustainable, high-performance computing.

“As AI systems become more sophisticated, new solutions are urgently needed to enable more sophisticated applications and deliver better performance,” said Henry Ellis Warren, Dean of the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing. Daniel Huttenlocher, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science, said. “Our purpose is to devise real-world technology solutions and lead the development of AI technology in hardware and software.”

The first members of the program are companies from a wide range of industries, including chip manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, AI and computing services, and information system research and development organizations. These companies represent diverse ecosystems at home and abroad and work with MIT faculty and students to help shape the vibrant future of the planet through cutting-edge AI hardware research.

The first five members of the MITAI Hardware Program are:

Amazon is a global technology company that invents hardware such as Kindle, Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Astro. A world leader in the design and manufacture of Analog Devices, Analog, Mixed Signal, and DSP integrated circuits. ASML is an innovation leader in the semiconductor industry, providing hardware, software and services to chip makers to mass-produce patterns on silicon through lithography. NTT Research, a subsidiary of NTT, is conducting basic research to upgrade reality in a game-changing way that improves lives and brightens our global future. And TSMC, the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry.

The MIT AI Hardware Program creates a roadmap for innovative AI hardware technologies. The program leverages MIT.nano, a state-of-the-art university nanofabrication facility everywhere, to promote a unique environment for AI hardware research.

“We are all in awe of the superhuman capabilities of today’s AI systems, but this is accompanied by rapidly increasing and unsustainable energy costs,” MIT’s electrical engineering and Jesús del Alamo, a donor professor at the School of Computer Science, said. “Continuous advances in AI require new, much more energy-efficient systems that require innovation across the abstraction stack, from materials and devices to systems and software. This program is in a unique position to contribute to this quest. “

The program prioritizes the following topics:

Analog Neural Network; New Roadmap CMOS Design. Heterogeneous integration of AI systems. onolithic-3DAI system; analog non-volatile memory device. Co-design of software and hardware. Intelligence at the edge. Intelligent Sensors; Energy Efficient AI; Intelligent Internet of Things (IIoT); Neuromorphic Computing; AI Edge Security; Quantum AI; Wireless Technology; Hybrid Cloud Computing; High Performance Computation.

“We live in an era where the discovery of paradigm shifts in hardware, system communications and computing has become essential to finding sustainable solutions. We are proud to deliver it to the world and the next generation. It’s a solution I’m thinking of, “said Eau de Oliver, senior research scientist. Director of Strategic Industry Engagement at the MIT Schwarzmann University of Computing at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The new program is co-led by Jesús del Alamo and Aude Oliva and chaired by Anantha Chandrakasan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scitechdaily.com/mit-ai-hardware-program-aims-to-lead-in-artificial-intelligence-technology-development/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos