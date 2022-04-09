Unicorn Royale Furloughs employees confused in financial hardship





Things are only getting worse for pioneers of flexible screen technology who are forced to tighten their belts even more after running out of money.

Media reported on Friday that flexible screen technology provider and highly proud unicorn Royale Corporation has stopped renting a floor of Shenzhen office space with a clear effort to save money. rice field.

Headquartered in Nanshan, a high-tech hub district in southern China, the company told China Business News, a major business newspaper, that offices will shrink to occupy the first floor of the building.

Some Royale employees have also told China Business News that a company that is financially struggling and obliged its staff to repay for several months will carry out a three-month layoff. I confirmed that I selected it.

At the end of March, several departments of the company announced a three-month break starting after the Qingming Festival (April 3-5), and for several months employees will be paid at the lowest level, anonymously. ..

In response to media reports, Royole founder, chairman and CEO Liu Zihong said that innovation needs more aggressive power and many employees are still working. Issued a notification.

At the end of last year, Royale was already in the spotlight due to lack of funding. In recent months, the news of late payroll has resurfaced and has become a hot topic on online microblogging platforms and chat rooms.

Financing companies that have partnered with well-known brands such as Louis Vuitton, Airbus, and ZTE to release the foldable smartphone itself have taken advantage of the initial public offering to replenish their capital pool and overcome difficulties. ..

Royole submitted a prospectus for an IPO on the Nasdaq-style STAR market to the Shanghai Stock Exchange last year, but the plan was terminated after the exchange refused to bid after a pre-listing review on February 10. I did.

According to Royoles’ prospectus, the startup generated revenues of 64.7 million yuan (US $ 10.17 million), 1.09 billion yuan and 2.27 billion yuan in 2017, 2018, 2019 and the first half of 2020, respectively. .. The net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company during the reporting period was 3.59 billion yuan, 8.02 billion yuan, 10.73 billion yuan and 9.61 billion yuan.

Royole is about to end a new funding round. On November 30, 2021, founder Liu, who received his PhD in electrical engineering from Stanford University, said at a full-scale meeting that funding was underway, but did not specify when.

