Christians rejoice in returning to the Easter tradition: but the Stations of the Cross procession is not held

Christian worshipers throughout Calgary are hoping that more traditional Easter services will be revived next weekend, subject to a two-year restriction on joint face-to-face gatherings triggered by a pandemic.

Religious leaders of both the Catholic and British Church faiths in the city will meet at the next opportunity to celebrate the most important Christian festival to commemorate the crucifixion of Christ and the subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ. He says that he has already gained some excitement.

This is certainly a welcome sign of hope and encouragement, said Calgary Bishop William McGratin.

We have heard from many pastors and parishioners that many of the special celebrations and ceremonies that make up the majority of Easter are expected to be resurrected.

Although the health restrictions that restricted the last two Easters have been lifted, the Catholic Church is still paying attention to some areas of traditional celebrations, such as sharing bread and wine in the communion. .. To do so.

Sadly, one very beloved tradition of Easter weekend for Christians in the City of Celebration on Good Friday’s Stations of the Cross will not go any further.

Beginning in 1983, this Catholic parish-sponsored event sees some believers carrying wooden crosses in a procession that stops at 14 stations on the Beltline. Due to COVID restrictions, the past two years have been canceled and many have hoped to return to Easter.

However, McGratin said he did not have enough time to hold the event after the recent lifting of health restrictions.

Unfortunately, he said it was impossible because of the amount of administrative requirements the city is asking us to plan for such an event.

I am now grateful for the amount of preparation this has required in the past, McGratin added.

The resurrection traditionally celebrated by Easter will be even more devastating this year for McGratin, who was recently in Rome and witnessed a historic apology by the Pope to representatives of the indigenous peoples of Canada.

Recognizing the importance of reconciliation may give rise to signs of hope. That’s what Easter reminds us: we celebrate a new life, not death, he said.

The Anglican Church is just as excited to be able to meet fellow believers in person, said Archbishop Calgary Greg Kerr-Wilson.

For Christians, gathering in worship is at the core of our work. Doing so online was a gift of an era when we couldn’t meet in person, but now people are starting to get excited about this next Easter.

Everyone suddenly feels relieved, refueled and awakened, being able to be together, sing together and actually greet in person.

With the theme of the season, you can feel the feeling of resurrection and resurrection from death. It’s not entirely literal, but it’s certainly appropriate, Car Wilson said.

