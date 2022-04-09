Adopting virtual reality from the global technology industry in 2022





Metaverse welcomes the entire global technology industry to take advantage of virtual reality in 2022

The Metaverse was introduced with the idea of ​​an integrated Metaverse. This is a seamless spread of online 3D realms that work together regardless of which company built it. But if the current tech industry trend is any sign, the future is arguably a large number of fragmented digital domains, each with its own fragment of the Metaverse experience. Each company has different ideas about what the Metaverse should be, and recognizes the power of the platform. Apple’s iPhone, Tencent’s WeChat, and Meta’s own Facebook all show that controlling the technology platform means you can charge rent. For example, if you want to sell an iPhone app, you have to pay Apple a tenth.

Experts say the same thing will happen to the Metaverse. The Metaverse has been in the spotlight since Zuckerberg, the most vocal advocate of the concept, bet on the future of his huge social network last year. He used open standards to market it as an area built by multiple companies. This is a realistic representation of the 1992 novel Neil Stephensons’ Snow Crash, in a single digital universe where people chat, fight, watch and judge the fidelity of each other’s avatars. I introduced the term to the general public. However, in reality, the Metaverse is a very hyped idea and can quickly become choppy. If you have difficulty navigating the current internet with a collection of different services with individual logins, currencies, contact lists, avatars, and inventory of items, you will need to wear a bulky and uncomfortable helmet to log in. I will wait until there is.

The metaverse, broadly speaking, refers to a completely digital zone that people visit through virtual reality (VR) and a 3D environment that includes a blend of digital and reality called augmented reality (AR). With the right headset, you can play immersive video games, wear ridiculous avatars at virtual parties, go shopping for clothes, bring new statistics and landscapes to your workouts, and view the real world. You can check the direction of the advertisement or map overlaid on.

Undoubtedly, Metaverse already exists in video games, online chat rooms, and fly-through real estate websites. Proponents of the Metaverse say it can be a more immersive and compelling experience.

In Meta’s view, Metaverse has a wealth of activities such as work meetings, virtual table tennis, and online education. In a speech in October, Zuckerberg announced that he had changed Facebook’s name to Meta and was betting on an essentially new digital world.

According to Zuckerberg, teleporting around the Metaverse is considered like clicking a link on the Internet. This is an open standard. Interoperability is needed to unleash the potential of the Metaverse. This also allows you to purchase Angry Birds twice to avoid duplicate purchases such as playing on your Android phone and Apple iPad. For unique digital assets like Nike’s sneakers, Metaverse proponents want to use a technology called Non-Alternative Token (NFT) that records ownership of the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies.

Apparently, the metavision of the unified Metaverse foundation is not unprecedented. The co-developed standard routes data over the Internet, shuttles email from Gmail to Outlook, and delivers websites to browsers. Tech’s largest companies benefit from many co-developed open source software projects such as the Linux operating system, LLVM for software creation, and Chromium for building web browsers. However, most of the new technology platforms we experience are characterized by unique designs managed by a single company. It’s a world of gardens surrounded by walls that are above open standards.

