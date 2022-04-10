Elden Ring’s Steam Top Guide is a foot fetishist’s dream





Melina offers the wrong accessory. Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Elden Ring is full of hard bosses, esoteric secrets, and weird exploits, but the current top guide on the game’s Steam page doesn’t do anything about it. About that foot. Thick pads come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and Elden Ring is full of them, just like previous Souls games. So of course someone decided to document each pair, and now Steam users can’t get enough of them.

The Many Feet of the Lands Between is currently reading the titles of the most popular guides. Curated by Steam user Mister B, this collection has over 70 entries, from the elongated toties of Fias to the dangerous arches of Mad Pumpkin Heads. There is no explanation. All of them are just names and images and are constantly being updated with new content. The guide has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and a rating of over 500. Some commentators are stunned. Others praise series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki for his long-standing dedication to the Dark Souls meme about having a foot fetish.

Number one screenshot with bullets: Steam / Kotaku

Consider the legs of the Demihuman Queens, which look like giant hands. Or the legs of a marionette soldier that looks like a comb with broken hair. Which is your favorite? Partial to the omen. Demon-like creatures are big but fast, and their feet look like two stacked on top of each other.

Read that video game ffs, one comment. thank you! This will surely help in future playthroughs! Another read. I wrote a guide, a third party that was really approved by Miyazaki.

Try your feet, but …? Well, I need more workshops.Screenshots: Steam / Bandai Namco / Mr. B / Kotaku

However, the list is far from perfect and players are having problems with some notable absenteeism. One of the most prominent is the Blaidd, a half-wolf NPC popular with fans running around the Mistwood ruins. Player wants to know: Where is his hairy wiggle? GodricktheGrafted is also MIA. (Mr. B says that because they both wear shoes.) Which foot was the most difficult to catch? Ricardo, the lord of blasphemy. Mr. B had to stand in the lava pit to get close enough for a money shot.

Mr. B did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

It’s unclear when the foot fetish meme settled in the Souls community, but in the game dating back to the original Demon’s Souls in 2009, the number of rendered feet was very high. Feet are common enough in everyday life, but video games where developers often choose a simple cover rather than rendering a detailed appendix. But the Souls series isn’t a regular game, and Elden Ring fans aren’t regular gamers, as once again proved by Steams’ current trending footstayers.

Note: Some legs may be missing. This will let a professional potgrapher take a picture if you get angry and / or sad. Mr. B writes in the guide. Well dirty, what are you waiting for?

