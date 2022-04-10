How to pretend someone is at home on Google Home





Fearing thieves taking advantage of our absence when we go on vacation, we usually need to leave the house open for days, but compatible Google Home Speakers or With a smart screen, you can reduce this risk, Google’s assistant.

Thanks to Google Home, you can simulate people at home by automating routines that can turn on and off devices connected at home, such as light bulbs, speakers, and compatible TVs. ..

Google Nest Presence Simulator

To create a presence simulator in Google Home, go to the routine, click the icon to add a new routine, and when asked if you want to program a routine that lasts all day,[はい]Click. This option allows you to add all routines for each hour of the day.

The next step is to add a name such as “on vacation” to the routine and select a day to activate all the routines you want to program. Next, let Google Home know what action to take at a specific time of the day.

[+新しい時間の追加]Select a time in the section,[次へ]After clicking, you can assign an action to perform at that time. I like the “Try adding your own commands” option because it’s versatile enough to let the Google Assistant enter the Google Assistant commands you want it to execute at that point.

Here you need to select the time to perform the action at home, for example, to start playing music or radio in the morning, or to turn the lights on and off at night. Supper time. You also need to select a speaker to perform these actions.

You can control the device automatically by writing the following Google Assistant command:

“To hear [nombre emisora de radio]”” Listen to music “” Turn up / down the volume [nombre altavoz]”.” Stop [nombre del altavoz]”.” Turn on / off the TV “” Turn on / off the light [nombre habitacin]”” Raise and lower the blinds [nombre habitacin]””

If you want to listen to music or radio when you’re not at home, don’t forget to create an action to stop playing. The command is “Stop Playing”. [nombre del altavoz]”That is, you can say that you play music at 10:30 and stop at 11:30. It’s also a good idea to create an action that adjusts the speaker volume. Be sure to check before continuing. It is recommended that the routine work properly on vacation.

If you have a subscription, you can also enhance your presence simulator thanks to YouTube Music or Spotify. Premium users can choose songs, so they can choose sound or white noise from a vacuum cleaner or washing machine in case they want their neighbors to believe. Vacuum or wash the floor. Here, it’s a good idea to create a noisy playlist and stop it when it’s finished so that it doesn’t automatically skip to the song. It’s also a good idea to adjust the volume of your speakers so that it sounds like you’re actually vacuuming. Or a vacuum cleaner. Washing machine. For example, you can create a playlist called “Vacuum Cleaner” with the sound of a vacuum cleaner and schedule an action to play the “Vacuum Cleaner” playlist on YouTube Music.

