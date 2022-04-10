Doncic can play at the Mavericks finale after the NBA withdraws the 16th technology





Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks at the finale of the regular season after the NBA’s office cancels the 16th technical foul of the season on Saturday and wipes out the auto-interruption of one match.

Mavericks is already guaranteed to open the playoffs at home and will host San Antonio on Sunday night. They may still be the third seed at the Western Conference.

This is the second time the league has withdrawn a technical foul called against an All-Star Guard.

Doncic got the latest technology at the end of the first quarter, when the Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 128-78 on Friday night. When he fired a shot from across the midcourt, he was angry that the foul wasn’t called after being undercut and knocked down.

Crew Chief Tony Brothers, who published the technology, told pool reporters that Doncic wouldn’t stop complaining after the match.

He began to complain to each official. When I was walking towards the table, he was still 15 feet on the back court complaining, so he got the skills to continuously complain, Brothers said. I did.

Doncic said he had only played three-quarters and scored 39 points and 11 rebounds, but after the match he was only asking that this play was not a foul in the quarter-end play.

Doncic moved to Elijah Hughes after taking an inbound pass on the backcourt with 2.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Elijah Hughes seemed to reach out and stumble. That led to contact with Doncic. Doncic was in the air and fell to the back when the shot wasn’t good.

As soon as he collapsed, Doncic stretched out his arms and filed his case with the referee closest to him. Then he got up and went to talk to his brothers.

