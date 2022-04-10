Activision Blizzard converts all US-based QA workers into full-time increased salaries





Activision Blizzard announced Thursday that it will convert all US-based temporary and accidental quality assurance (QA) positions to full-time jobs. Nearly 1,100 workers will become full-time employees of Activision Blizzard, raising payments to at least $ 20 per hour and giving QA workers access to bonuses and full perks.

Mike Ybarra, Chief Operating Officer of Activision Publishing and Head of Blizzard Entertainment, shared the news with staff on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said in a statement emailed to Polygon that Activision Blizzard as a whole is providing more content to players across the franchise than ever before. As a result, we are improving the way teams work together to develop games and provide players with the best possible experience. We have ambitious plans for the future and members of the Quality Assurance (QA) team are an important part of our development efforts.

Converting all US-based QA staff to full-time employment will increase Activision Publishing’s total full-time workforce by 25%. A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said both Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment will continue to use external partner support for QA workers even if the workload spikes and exceeds the bandwidth of the team.

Activision Blizzard has provided two emails to Polygon staff.

Josh Taub, Chief Operating Officer of Activision Publishing, sends an email to APUS employees

From: Josh Taub

Subject: Update to QA

team,

Over the last two years, Call of Duty has expanded and evolved. Our development cycle has moved from an annual release to an always-on model. In response to growing engagement, we have expanded our live services business on all platforms. Today, our services include great content available at Season Pass, Operators, and Stores. We also expanded our workforce and support throughout the studio, along with exciting new plans for mobile.

In light of these changes, and when looking at future ambitious plans, we are further refining how our development teams work together. QA is and will continue to be important to the success of our development. We have a great QA team and we are working hard to ensure that our players enjoy the best gaming experience. Thank you very much.

We are pleased to announce the conversion of all US-based temporary and dispatched QA workers to full-time employees (FTEs). We raise their hourly wages to a minimum of $ 20 / hr, provide access to the company’s full benefits and they are eligible to participate in the company’s bonus program.

This change follows the conversion of approximately 500 temporary and dispatched workers to full-time full-time employees at Activision Publishing Studios, as well as other ongoing conversions made in the past few months.

As Call of Duty evolves, workloads will fluctuate and are expected to exceed the bandwidth of the expanded team. With this in mind, we were adding support to the team from external partners. This has been a studio and industry practice for many years, giving in-house teams the flexibility and ability to support their business needs and focus on the results that have the most impact on their business.

Together, we change the game and take Call of Duty to the next level.

-Josh

Mike Ybarra, Head of Blizzard, sends an email to Blizzard employees

From: Mike Ibarra

Subject: Blizzard Quality Offer: QA Full Time Conversion

Hello Blizzard,

We shared with many the exciting experiences that players have had since 2022. So much is happening across our team and this is just the beginning of our new focus on putting our team and players at the forefront of everything we do.

The ability to deliver superior games at the Blizzard quality level that players expect is essential to ensure that they exceed their expectations. Over the last six months, I have had the opportunity to hear and interact with members of the QA team and have had several meetings outlining my philosophy on contract / full-time roles. I would like to thank everyone who educated me and commented on how to make Blizzard the best player-focused game studio. Everyone knows that QA is essential to success in ensuring the best possible gameplay experience.

Not long ago, QA leadership shifted the team’s approach to staffing, transforming more temporary and contract workers (TEAs) into full-time employees (FTEs) and using partners to workload. Began to support the short-term surge in. Today, this shift in approach is culminating in the conversion of all US-based TEAs / contractors remaining in more than 90 QAs in Irvine, Austin, and Albany to FTEs. Also, if you raise your QA minimum hourly wage to $ 20 per hour, you will be eligible for bonus programs and benefits.

We have a great QA talent and are very pleased to be able to make this change so that we can focus on delivering it to players around the world. If you have any questions, please contact me, your HR partner, or Wladia Summers.

Thank you for your feedback and for helping us with this change.

thank you,

Microphone

The 1,100 new full-time positions are in addition to the 500 new full-time employees who turned around last year. However, at the time, 20 temporary workers across the Activision Blizzard studio were said to be uncontracted, 12 of whom worked at Raven Software’s Call of Duty: Warzone. This started a strike and eventually led to the promotion of the Raven Softwares QA union with the Communications Workers of America. The group, called the Game Workers Alliance, received 78% of qualified workers, but Activision Blizzard refused to approve the union. The group is currently awaiting a decision with the National Labor Relations Commission before moving towards an official union vote. At the hearing, union leaders accused the company of bankruptcy of the union.

It is unclear at this time how the Activision Blizzards QA extension will affect Raven Softwares’ integration efforts.

QA has historically been misunderstood as an immature division throughout the video game industry. In August, Activision Blizzard QA workers told Polygon that in addition to low wages and intense crunches, the QA contract cycle created a system that made it difficult for workers to advance and stabilize their careers. Not only raising the minimum wage to $ 20 per hour, but also drastically eliminating the contract structure is a win for workers who have fought for change within the company.

Update (3:12 EST): After publication, Bloomberg reported that Raven Software QA workers would not receive the same salary increase. Activision Blizzard confirmed this in a statement emailed to Polygon. Due to legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act, Raven will not be able to initiate a new salary initiative at this time as it will result in a new type of compensation change.

A spokesman for Activision Blizzard also said that the QA conversion had nothing to do with the pending petition at Raven Studios. Raven’s situation is limited to Raven.

Update (3:44 EST): Sarah Stephens, Secretary and Treasurer of the US Communications Workers’ Union, issued the following statement regarding the QA conversion:

Undoubtedly, the latest move in Activision Blizzards is to give all temporary and accidental QA team members full-time employment and need to raise salaries to workers who are organizing, mobilizing and speaking. there is.

It’s particularly appealing that Activision has excluded Raven Software’s QA workers at the forefront of this effort from these benefits. The two companies claim that the National Labor Relations Act prohibits the inclusion of Raven workers, which is clearly an effort to divide workers and undermine efforts to form unions (” Game Workers Alliance-CWA). The dishonest announcement of Activisions is further evidence that workers need to have a protected voice at work. Activision Blizzard is strongly encouraged to remedy this situation and respect RavenQA workers who have the right to organize under the law.

Update (April 8, 11:40 am EDT): A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard emailed a statement to Polygon.

The union’s claim is wrong and dishonest. It is well known that during the election opposition period, the law prohibits employers from offering new types of benefits to the employees they plan to vote for. See the National Labor Relations Boardv for a description of these rules. See ExchangePartsCo., 375 US 405 (1964) and related examples. CWA blames us for trying to comply with the law by pretending that it doesn’t exist.

