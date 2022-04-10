How to check Android phone notifications on a Windows PC





In 2019, Microsoft finally got its own system for managing Android notifications from Windows. Since then, it has become possible to check on Windows 10 or 11 PCs when notifications from Android phones arrive and pull up the entire SMS history on demand with pending notifications. You can also reply to messages directly from your computer or create new text. Formerly known as Your Phone, Windows apps have recently (and properly) been renamed to PhoneLink.

Here’s how to get started: (These steps assume you’ve updated your PC to Windows 11, but the process is the same for Windows 10.) Get ready to go back and forth between your computer and your phone.

First, make sure you are using the latest version of the Phone app on your Windows computer.

Open the Microsoft Store and search for PhoneLink. If the app is not already installed, install it. If the app is installed,[開く]Click. You will be taken to your phone app.[開始]Click. You will be notified of the Microsoft account you signed in to. Except when switching accounts[続行]Click. After installing the Windows Phone Link app, go to your Android phone.

Did you take it? good. Time to move to the phone side of things.

You will be given instructions on where to go on your Android phone to install the LinktoWindows app. On most mobile phones, you can either enter the web link provided or search for and install it yourself in the Play Store. If you have a Surface Duo or a specific Samsung phone, you already have Link to Windows installed.[Windowsにリンク]Open the app and[電話とPCをリンクする]Tap.

Now go back to your computer.

[Windowsアプリへのリンク]A check box appears to indicate that you are ready. Please check and click QR code and pairing. A popup with a QR code will be displayed. Use the QR code to link your computer to your phone.

Return to your mobile phone

A box will appear asking if your PC’s QR code is ready.So on your mobile phone[続行]Tap. Allow Link to Windows to take pictures and record videos. Scan the QR code on your computer with your mobile phone. You need to connect. Give your app the various permissions you request. Keep in mind that maintaining a connection can affect battery life.[続行]Tap, then allow or deny running in the background. Your cell phone tells you to check your computer, and your computer tells you that you are all set up.

On the computer

The app is welcomed and invited to pin to the Windows 11 taskbar. Next, we’ll show you everything you can do to view notifications, send text messages, view photos, make calls, and more. A checklist of what you can do with PhoneLink is displayed.

But you’re not completely done yet. There is only one setup left. This is the part that lets the notification go through.

If the introduction screen is still displayed,[通知を表示]You can click. Otherwise, if the Phone Link app’s main window is displayed, you’ll see a notification in the menu on the left. Click on it. You will be asked for permission to synchronize the notifications.on the phone[設定を開く]Click. Your phone should show notifications for your device and app. Find the link to your Windows app from the list and activate the toggle next to it.In the confirmation window that appears[許可]Tap.[デバイスとアプリの通知]On the screen[Windowsにリンク]Choose. You will be notified of all the permissions you allow.

that’s it! All notifications received over the phone will go to the PhoneLink app. You can also receive and reply to text messages, view photos, and even make phone calls (if linked via Bluetooth). You can also use the buttons to control the four functions of the phone. Bluetooth; Volume on / off; Audio player on / off.

You can make calls and view messages and photos in the center window. You can receive (and respond to) notifications in the side window.

Update April 08, 2022 11:45 AMET: This article was originally published on July 30, 2019. Updated to reflect changes in the app and operating system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/23002145/phone-notifications-android-windows-pc-how-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos