Amazon, Microsoft may get all cloud headlines, but don’t sleep on Google (NASDAQ: GOOG)





Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are cloud industry giants, but Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has made a lot of progress in recent years and the company hasn’t slowed down. Below.

Brian White, an analyst at Monness, Crespi and Hardt, has rated Alphabet at a price target of $ 3,850, showing a nearly 40% increase. cloud.

White said many innovations were announced at the summit, all aimed at enabling customers to process unlimited data across all workloads and extend access to everyone. rice field.

Innovations such as BigLake, Spanner Change Stream, Vertex AI Workbench, Vertex AI Model Registry, and Connected Sheets for Looker are all impressive, and White calls them “keys,” especially BigLake.

White said BigLake is the most “important” announcement of the event as it will be extended with Google BigQuery to extend the cloud data warehouse on top of the data lake in a multi-cloud environment. BigQuery competes with Snowflake (SNOW), AWS Redshift, Azure Snynapse, etc., and Google describes it as a data lake storage engine, removing data restrictions by integrating data lakes and warehouses. “

Basically, enterprises can integrate data warehouses and lakes to analyze data without worrying about storage format changes or system disruptions.

Another notable innovation, according to White, is Spanner’s change stream, due out this quarter. This is Google’s relational database that can execute over 2 billion requests per second during peak hours.

According to White, the new stream has a lot of numbers, including “up-to-date data that makes it easy to replicate Spanner to BigQuery changes for real-time analysis.

White noted that Google Cloud has been “rapidly growing” in recent years, with a recent 45% year-on-year increase of $ 5.54 billion and total revenue of $ 19.2 billion in 2021. According to industry researcher Canalys, Amazon’s AWS generated $ 53.5 billion in revenue in the last quarter, accounting for 33% of the market. Microsoft (MSFT) was estimated at 22%, while Google was far behind at 9%. Other cloud providers, including IBM, accounted for 36% of the total cloud infrastructure market.

On Wednesday, Boeing (BA) used Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and (AMZN) to sign a cloud computing deal that it believes is worth more than $ 1 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/news/3822054-amazon-and-microsoft-may-get-all-the-cloud-headlines-but-dont-sleep-on-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos