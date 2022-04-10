Take screenshots on your Android phone without losing your mind





If you know the basics, taking screenshots on your Android phone is pretty easy.

John Kim / CNET

Like most Android ones, there are many options when taking screenshots on your mobile phone. From Samsung Galaxy S22 to OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6, the range and variety of Android phones is huge. All of these can take screenshots, but it’s not as easy as pressing a single button and the shortcuts vary from device to device.

Taking screenshots on Android can be difficult, and it quickly disappears, especially if you’re trying to capture a specific scene with motion, such as a video clip or a game. Also, if you don’t pay attention to the buttons, you can accidentally shut down or restart your phone.

Read on to learn all about the standard way to take screenshots on your Android smartphone and the complete breakdown of screenshot shortcuts on Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola devices.

For more information, check out all the latest rumors about Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, new reviews for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, and updates for older Samsung phones.

Currently playing: Watch this: First look of Samsung Galaxy S22: All three new hands-on …

5:19

How to take a screenshot on your Android device

On almost all Android smartphones or tablets, you can take a screenshot by pressing the volume down button and power button quickly. Simply press them down at the same time (for a short time), release them to hear the camera shutter, blink the screen, and see the screenshot thumbnails at the bottom. Of your screen.

If for some reason it doesn’t work, press and hold the power button for a few seconds, then when it appears on the screen[スクリーンショット]Tap.

You can quickly take screenshots of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 6 by pressing the volume down button and the power button.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If you want a long scrolling screenshot (only available on Android 12), take the screenshot as usual, but this time tap the two arrow icons in the screenshot preview. It may also be labeled “Capture more”. Each time you tap the two arrows, the screenshot length will be extended until you reach the bottom of the page.

It is also important to get the timing right. If you press and hold the button or let go, you may notice that your phone is waiting to do something, but nothing happens. To make matters worse, you may see a reboot screen and don’t know how to get back (just press the home button). If you’re having a hard time triggering the screenshot feature on your phone, it will take a few minutes to practice both methods. It will save you some headaches in the future.

Samsung Galaxy Phone has several ways to take perfect screenshots.

Richard Peterson / CNET Samsung Screenshot Tool Long List

Samsung has other ways to take screenshots on your Galaxy phone.

Swipe to capture: To turn on the palm swipe gesture[設定]>[高度な機能]>[モーションとジェスチャ]You need to go to and slide the switch next to the palm swipe to capture in the on position. With this option turned on, slide the edge of your hand from the left edge of the display to the right to take a screenshot. It may seem a bit strange at first, but it’s a more reliable method for those who struggle with the timing of button press combos.

Use voice: As long as Bixby Voice or the Google Assistant is enabled, you can take screenshots using voice commands. Just say “take a screenshot” and both of the two assistants should be able to capture the screen without the need for hands.

S Pen: Remove the S Pen stylus and move to the screen to capture. Then tap the Air command menu icon> Write Screen to take a screenshot of the current page. You can then use the S Pen to write or draw on the screenshot. When you’re done, press the save icon.

Swipe up[スクリーンショット]Tap to quickly capture your screen on your Pixel 6.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Pixel 6 Unique Trick

As long as you’re running Android 12, you can use your own swipe gesture to take screenshots on your Pixel 6. Simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen and press and hold your finger on the screen for 1 second. .. This will open the app drawer, showing all recently opened apps. To capture the screen[スクリーンショット]Tap.

In addition, you can use the Google Assistant to take screenshots of your Pixel with just your voice. And you don’t have to stop there. You can perform multiple actions with one voice command by saying “Hey Google, take a screenshot and send it to mom”.

Motorola’s screenshot tool is also pretty cool.

Unique screenshots of Juan Garzon / CNET and Motorola

Do you have a Motorola phone? Packed with special gestures such as swiftly turning your wrist to open the camera or taking screenshots.

You need to open the Moto app in the app drawer, select Moto Actions, and tap the three-finger screenshot from the list of options to turn it on. The settings section includes a simple demo that you can try before enabling the feature. In this process, three fingers are slightly spread and placed simultaneously on the screen until the screenshot is captured.

If you have a favorite screenshot method you would like to share on your Android smartphone, please leave a comment below. Add to this post.

Also, if you want to keep Google’s latest services up-to-date, take a look at Android 13 first, which includes updated privacy features, theme icons, and new language controls. However, Android 12 is still here and you can dive head-on into your favorite hidden Android 12 features. For the latest information on the world of Android devices, see CNET’s first look at the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. They were all announced at Samsung’s February Unpacked event. If you’re interested in how to measure three phones, check out our lineup comparison.

Galaxy S22 Photos: Take a closer look at Samsung’s new phone See all photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/take-screenshots-on-an-android-phone-without-losing-your-mind/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos