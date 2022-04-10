ANGEL X-Tech, the first water purifier collected at an Italian museum | Nation / World





Prato, Italy-(BUSINESS WIRE)-April 9, 2022-

Recently, the ANGEL X-Tech Water Purifier Series (hereinafter this text is abbreviated as X-Tech. This is an unexpected high-tech water purifier product, listed as a collection by CentroPecci Prato in Italy, also in the media. This is the first time the museum has collected water-purified black technology products that have attracted the attention of people and visitors of all disciplines. The ANGEL X-Tech series is the first to be recognized in the industry-famous Italian contemporary art exhibition hall. The reason it can be a water purification product is that the products in this series are made by Pinin Farina, a design company that serves Ferrari. At the same time, two major industry-leading aerospace water purification technologies. The birth of the ANGEL X-Tech series opens up new possibilities for future development and product innovation in the water purification industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220409005001/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The first water purifier brand listed in the Italian Centro Pecci Prato collection, a milestone in industry innovation

Founded in 1988, Centro Pecci Prato is Italy’s first contemporary art museum, a combination of exhibition, collection, recording and promotion of contemporary art. It is also one of the most important contemporary art museums in Italy. Centropetti Prato has a long history and has collected many works of artistic value, such as Andy Warhol’s work that revolutionized pop style, but it is the first time to collect black technology products for purification.

No great success can be achieved without the contributions of the Pininfarina design team. As one of the well-known design companies servicing Ferrari, they have an unimaginable sensitivity to industrial design. Inspired by consumers’ expectations for the future, Angel and Pininfarina’s design teams use the “X” to express the artistry and mystery of the “sense of the future” and the shape of future home appliances. Awakens the endless fantasies of. By injecting fashionable “sports car rationalization” elements into the design language of high-end water purifiers and overturning industry traditions, bilateral cooperation to create transavantgarde design styles into the ANGELX-Tech series A strong metal style and sense of the future. When it appeared at the art exhibition venue, it drew attention at once.

Equipped with aerospace water purification technology, ANGEL is sold in 65 countries around the world.

The ANGEL X-Tech series has also upgraded many product features. The A8 mass water purifiers in this series use the long-term reverse osmosis filter element 2.0, one of the aerospace water purification technologies developed by ANGEL for three years at a cost of $ 150 million, to achieve water purification. It works for 5 years without compromising efficiency. At the same time, the A8 mass water purifier integrates drinking, cleaning and heating functions and employs an industry-leading variable frequency dual drive system to meet the diverse needs of consumers. In addition, the ANGEL X-Tech series prefilters also employ aerospace patented lamination technology. This improves the accuracy of the filter by 200% to 30 micrometers and is effective in preventing cracks. The central water purifier uses a new second generation membrane filtration technology, which has a maximum filtration effect of heavy metals in water of 99.8%. The Central Water Softener Machine uses the world’s unique patented soft water filter structure, which improves the moisturizing effect on the skin by 30%. Overall, the technology of some products has been optimized to become more modern, intelligent and convenient, demonstrating the brand’s strong R & D capabilities.

Apart from design and functional leadership, the ANGELX-Tech series collected by Centro Pecci Prato now benefits from its outstanding brand power. ANGEL has been focusing on the water purification area for 34 years and has participated many times in the development of water purification standards in China. ANGEL owns the world’s largest water purification industrial complex and is also the first company to establish a joint water purification laboratory with China Aerospace in the water purification industry with its strong R & D capabilities. Not only do we have close cooperation with internationally renowned brands such as Huawei, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, but also a supplier of water purification equipment for national projects such as China National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” and Beijing Daxing Airport. But there is also. Its strengths and reputation are clear to everyone, and its products sell well in 65 countries around the world and have won the trust of more than 200 million users.

In recent years, China’s science and technology has developed rapidly, gradually changing from an “industrial country” to a “science and technology country.” The rapid development of aerospace and other fields also shows strong strengths, showing the world about China’s leading scientific and technological developments. Currently, China has “hardcore science and technology” as the main tone of development. With a development strategy that leads to a country with technological capabilities, ANGEL will take the lead in addressing many science and technology issues, continuously increase investment in research and development, bring vitality to innovation, and bring about the vitality of the water purification industry. It emphasizes continuous upgrades, and finally the national science and technology capabilities of Chinese companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220409005001/en/

Contact: Angel Drinking Water Industry Group Co. Ltd

Irene Chow

[email protected]

Keywords: China Asia Pacific

Industry Keywords: Science Other Sciences Natural Resources Technology Other Natural Resources Arts / Museums Other Technology Entertainment

Source: Angel

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 04/09/2022 09: 00 PM / DISC: 04/09/2022 09:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220409005001/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bdtonline.com/news/nation_world/angel-x-tech-the-first-water-purifier-to-be-collected-by-an-italian-museum/article_ec3a3bad-f73a-5381-8241-92efe945c6be.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos