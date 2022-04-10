An all-new Apple Music app discovered in iOS beta code





Signs of Apple’s all-new Apple Music app were discovered in the first beta of iOS 15.5 and may suggest that it may be available in the near future.

Instead of something like “Podcasts +” or “Mail +” that analysts have theorized that they might add to the Apple One subscription bundle over the past year, Apple is spinning off classical music to another app. Enhance Apple Music.

Last year, Apple announced the purchase of the classical music streaming service Primephonic. It provides advanced search and browse capabilities specifically optimized for classical music. At the time, Apple said that the best elements of Primephonic would be part of “Apple Music”, providing subscribers with a significantly improved classical music experience.

Importantly, the company will launch a new Apple Music app dedicated to classical music in 2022 that combines Primephonic’s user interface and classical music expertise with the Apple Music library and features such as lossless and 3D audio. I added.

At that time, the name of the new dedicated classical music app was not mentioned. In February, the name of the new app seems to have been leaked by the beta code “Apple Classical”. The line of code for Android’s Apple Music beta also suggests that compatible tracks can be opened directly with the new optimized service.

Currently, the first beta of iOS 15.5, seeded by developers and public beta testers earlier this week, contains more signs of Apple Classical. iOS 15.5 includes the music app code “Open in Apple Classical” and “Open this in a new app designed for classical music”.

At the end of last year, Apple advertised a job for UX designers to work on a new standalone music app. According to his job, candidates “provide UX expertise and new perspectives, especially to Primephonic,” to deliver a unique experience of classical music, including “visual, auditory, and tactile” aspects. Was expected. Tips on what new apps can offer.

Job listings suggest that the Primephonic brand will somehow survive as part of Apple’s classic products, but it seems likely that it will continue to exist as a subsection of the new “Apple Classical” app.

With increasing evidence that Apple Classical is ready for launch, it seems likely that it will be released in the near future with the public release of iOS 15.5 or WWDC in June.

