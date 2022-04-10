Jacket falls in Florida, 9-6 Baseball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Box score (.pdf)

THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology baseball failed to complete its comeback and fell to 13th place in Florida 9-6 Saturday afternoon at the McNice Baseball Stadium at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jacket (20-12, 6-8 ACC) fought back and forth against the Seminole (18-12, 7-7 ACC), scoring the seventh score with Andrew Jenkins’ fielder’s choice RBI and sacrifice fly RBI. rice field. Torres Gonzalez, but Florida’s 1 in 8 and 2 in 9 runs proved to be too much to overcome.

Tech was again led by Kevin Parada on the plate. Kevin Parada was a home run 3-5 and tripled with 3 RBIs. Chandler Simpson also had a multi-hit day and started the game 3-5 with a lead-off triple. Jenkins finished with just one hit that day, but drove three runs with five at-bats (sacrifice fly, single, fielder’s choice).

Starter RHP Rogue Gamma Kugaia surrendered three runs with three hits in the first 3.0 innings at his second career start and first weekend start. The jacket used 6 pitchers throughout the day, and RHP John Medic (2-2) was defeated, with a total of 2 innings and 8 innings with a sacrifice fly.

Florida State University led Brett Roberts, who finished with two hits and two hits, with RHP Davishair (1-0) winning and hitting two hits and two runs in 2.2 innings. LHP Jonah Scolaro saved.

Yellowjackets will host a rubber game on Sunday, April 10th. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 pm and will be broadcast live nationwide on the ACC network and WREK 91.1FM.

Multimedia:

Coach Hall Post-match Press Conference

https://ramblinwreck.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/DH-post-FSU-2.m4a

Around social media

Welcome, 2002 Team #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/hO2jZUAl3s

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

LEADOFF STANDUP TRIPLE @ chandlr27 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/MqEVb58DvT

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

B1 | Andrew Jenkins does his job and brings Simpson on a sacrifice fly

Jacket Trail 2-1 pic.twitter.com/WkZqtKW83R

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

Weekend 3rd OHMY !!! @ parada_kevin_ | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/QnDKzxkuMD

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

Dotted

Cody Carwile | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Lp7C0Et3O8

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

Triple for Parada now! @parada_kevin_ | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/IebET4yt8h

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

B5 | Andrew Jenkins !! He blows the ball from the left side and Tech leads!

Jacket up 4-3! pic.twitter.com/7ODqxJwyF4

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

GOT EM !! Parada shoots the runner for the third out! @parada_kevin_ | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/7P091PtTSG

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

HE’S SAFE !! @ chandlr27 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZC8rmH3dSN

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

B7 | @ tresgonzalez406 did his job and took @parada_kevin_ home with a sacrifice fly and we are tied up !! # WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/I1rbluKIMd

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

Big K Joeman to finish the innings! @josephbmannelly | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/Gjj4cL1z2J

— Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 9, 2022

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology baseball teams, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-fall-to-florida-state-9-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos