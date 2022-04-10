The golf industry needs new links to the next player





Tiger Woods is back at the PGA Masters Tournament.

If it was that simple. Golf, also known as the Kings or Richman games, was a poor round that began in the early days, but now requires a caddy.

Returning to Augusta National, Woods is reviving the exciting birdie and supernaturally accurate putt that made him a sports wonder. And while the world of commerce is booming, centered around five tournament winners, the golf industry is on its way to a desolate road after years of decline.

In a 2020 blog post by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the number of golfers in 2018 was 6.8 million less than in 2003, a 22% loss, a decrease that is a function of the high cost of play. I add. , Course difficulty, and game incompatibilities with modern lifestyles.

Its last one, a modern lifestyle, can be key. Lime green trousers are as difficult to pull out as the price of the infamous frustrating gameplay.

Woods is a big attraction this month, but golf has been pushed by a pandemic tailwind to lengthen its recovery trajectory, rekindling interest in socially distant outdoor activities.

The enthusiastic website Golf Magic reached 3.1 million unique users in March 2022 on Wednesday (April 7th), making it the fifth time Golf Magic has set a monthly unique record in the last 12 months. There is evidence that it was said to be. ..

New golf is here!

Leading the reinvention of golf is Callaway, the flagship of the category, which has now established itself as a golf entertainment company through recent acquisitions such as the top golf chains in the video driving range, which doubles as a party venue. It integrates digital and social experiences.

Read more: Callaway is currently a technology-enabled golf, lifestyle apparel and entertainment company.

New York-based NBTV Channels announced the launch of Golf Nation on March 30th. It’s a shoppingable streaming entertainment network that provides consumers with premium original video programming, along with virtual and physical products that can be purchased and delivered through channels without interrupting the viewing experience. For each press release.

Suzy Whaley, PGA’s first female president and former LPGA player, has been appointed president of the new venture. In her statement, Whaley has this unique opportunity to curate and produce a show celebrating a sport that promotes diversity and inclusiveness while providing her brand partner with her unique solution.

For lime green slacks that can never be seen, popular brands, including Lululemon, are investing in a pandemic of golf interest. At the company’s fourth-quarter earnings briefing on March 29, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald made fun of the following:

See more: Lululemon offers tennis and golf gear in a match between Nike and Adidas

A simple web search reveals that everyone, from Amazon to regular suspects including Poshmark, Vineyard Vines, Nike and Adidas, has PGA merchandise and apparel.

Millennial match play

Millennials are a new golfer, a different breed from their parents and grandparents who belonged to overrated clubs, and are accelerating their decline, so it’s wise.

According to a 2021 Millennial Golf Industry Survey conducted by Golf Inc., 60% of respondents say golf has become more important in the past year.

Not all millennials are the same, but they are often reported as such, said Matt Weinberger, Operations Director at Nextgengolf, who participated in the study. We see great opportunities for PGA professionals and golf facilities to provide value to young people. It’s important to understand how the golf business fits in with the millennial lifestyle.

It’s not a gold story without mentioning Titleist. David Maher, CEO of Titleist’s parent company Acushnet Holdings, said in March’s earnings announcement that US rounds would increase by 5% in 2021 and 20% or nearly 90 million rounds compared to 2019. I am encouraged by the momentum of the game.

The National Golf Foundation reports that this increase over the past two years has been supported by the play of about 800,000 new golfers with the fastest-growing segments of juniors and women, he said, rounds outside the United States. Added that it increased by more than 10%. 2021.

The National Golf Foundation (NGF) is seeing a similar trend. In a March letter on the NGA website, President and CEO Joseph Beditz said in 2021, a record 3.2 million Americans played golf on the course for the first time. This was after 3 million new entrants started playing golf in 2020 as a pandemic broke out and people sought safe outdoor activities that could provide a normal sensation to friends and family.

See also: Golf Genius, RepSpark Partner of Golf B2B Work

