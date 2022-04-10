Tech Throttles Boston College in Five, 14-2 – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Softball (27-11, 8-9 ACC) at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Massachusetts recorded the best 16 hits of the season at Boston University (15-19, 2-12 ACC), with a 14-2 cold rule. I won. Series at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday.

Junior catcher Emma Kauf led the dish jacket to the second highest run of the season, scoring doubles, 3 RBIs and 2 runs 3-4. The four more jackets behind the cowf had a multi-hit day as seven in white and gold hit more than .500. In the circle, Junior Harler Chandler Dennis threw all five innings and gave up two runs with five hits with three strikeouts.

The Eagles took the 1-0 lead in the RBI double, which was the first RBI in the lower half of the opening frame. The jacket used a two-out rally, jumped forward in four runs and counterattacked at the top for the second time. Tech first loaded based on a single pair and walk, and set up a base clear double from a freshman center fielder Ella Edgemon’s bat. Second baseman Mallory Black continued the RBI single in the center right and moved the jacket 4-0 in front.

Techs Bat erupted at the top for the third time and drove for another seven runs. Freshman right fielder Grace Connelly scored a RBI single before a second-year designated player Sarah Beth Allen slipped into the home in a wild pitch and beat the jacket 6-0. Three more singles followed when freshman left fielder Auburn Dupley drove a run home before the jacket took the lead of 11-1 and Kauf and Allen each sent in pairs.

Boston University regained the run in the bottom of the third inning with a solo shot, but after the scoreless fourth, White and Gold added three insurance runs to the top of the fifth. The jacket led the innings with three straight doubles (black, kauf, first baseman Tricia Awald graduate) from the top of the standings, before the second-year pinch hitter Sandlabes Prichette intervened into the final run of Tex. Recorded the first two runs. Dennis then closed things down in the lower half, securing a 14-2 cold rule victory in five innings.

Game notes

Georgia Institute of Technology recorded the best 16 hits of the season on this day. The jacket won the eighth cold rule victory of the season. The 14 runs of white and gold set the second highest tally of the season, finishing in just 17 runs against Louisville. .5 jackets won multiple hits on the day. Seven white and gold wears hit more than .500 throughout the contest. Dennis has won his 10th victory in the circle this season. Tech has won its third victory in the ACC series this season. Jacket claims four of the last five meetings with the Eagles.

next

Georgia Institute of Technology will participate in a series sweep at Boston University on Sunday noon at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Massachusetts. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia

: Boston University: 5 pm: Brighton, Massachusetts: Harrington Athletics Village: ACC Network Extras: https: //t.co/i1qtjmMJCI: https://t.co/RsH1GLGMxc#BeGold /// # 404 Institutepic.twitter. com / 0e75yMGReg

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Ready for the round

Pay attention to ACC Network Extra: https: //t.co/i1qtjmMJCI: https://t.co/RsH1GLGMxc#BeGold /// # 404Institute pic.twitter.com/S1mlg3Z7LZ

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Scouting [email protected] shoots down yet another runner trying to swipe the bag #BeGold /// # 404Institute pic.twitter.com/351NGamG6G

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Not your average 9 holes

Someone is not supposed to intervene in @ella_edgmon, freshmen down, the base is loaded,

Pay attention to ACC Network Extra: https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404Institute pic.twitter.com/827xUnpsc6

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Only what you ordered

: Https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/aZTjFDZEsb

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

I mean … Thank you

: Https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/OceAFZ4FAX

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Wild pitch slides @ sballen99

Jacket leads 6-1 in 3rd place #BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/BTHVBg66YA

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Yeah, that’s another run

: Https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/8ij7vf4zjI

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Would you like to add more _ () _ /?

Thank you, @ EmmaKauf

: Https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/9tF1CUz6Ig

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

So we hit around here in 3 days … # BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/yp1a3x97va

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

The five holes look very good today

: Https: //t.co/i1qtjmv8e8#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/eeFE9kox2b

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Back–Back–Back

This is to lead the innings shortly after @ mallorieblack1, @ EmmaKauf, @ TriciaAwald22’s @ sb_pritchett RBI single reached 14-2, which is at the bottom of the # BeGold /// # 404 Institute for the fifth time. Three straight doubles. pic.twitter.com/XEKaAQI5wD

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

#BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/loHlVWZQ9P brought bats today

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 9, 2022

Catch @ EmmaKauf after leading Techs’ explosive day in cooking #BeGold /// # 404 Institute pic.twitter.com/WSmi7sXN0c

— Georgia Institute of Technology Softball (@GaTechSoftball) April 10, 2022

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, follow us on Instagram (@GaTechSoftball), Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (GeorgiaTech Softball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/tech-throttles-boston-college-in-five-14-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos