How Coding Courses Are Looking To Move Needles For Women In Technology





The Code Institute is implementing two initiatives to bring more women into the technology industry and help women who are currently fleeing conflict.

When leaders talk about gender diversity in technology, they often talk about it in a very broad sense.

They talk about the fact that early intervention is needed at the elementary and junior high school level to encourage young girls to consider their technology careers.

They discuss the importance of industry-level mentorship and resource groups to ensure that women working in the industry are supported.

In fact, women are still undervalued in the tech industry. According to Jim Cassidy, CEO of the Code Institute, one of the things that has changed is the attitude towards women’s abilities.

“The misconception that gender and technical ability are related is less common, but it does not increase the number of women studying technology, technology careers, or technology subjects at school or college.” He told SiliconRepublic.com.

“There are long-standing barriers that need to be addressed. A predominantly gender-separated education system reduces the chances of girls and young women taking technical courses. This means that dialing is within 10 years. It leads to a lack of progress at the third level, which has not shifted. “

Practical and practical approach

In March, the Irish Government released a report on gender balance in STEM education. This report contains a list of recommendations for addressing educational disparities at the primary and secondary education level.

This is a step in the right direction, but Cassidy said it would take at least 10 years for it to impact the workplace and create “missing another generation’s opportunity.”

“Especially, we need to act more swiftly to create more opportunities for women who are already in the workforce or are back in the workforce,” he said. “It’s not practical to go back to college for three or four years to master these skills. The barriers remain the same.”

To that end, the Code Institute hopes that the Coding Careers for Women initiative will help move the needle in a faster and more practical way. This is a joint initiative of the Code Institute, Limerick and Clare Education Board, Mid-West Regional Skills Forum, and Limerick For IT.

The first cohort of 20 women was recruited from the Limerick and Claire regions for the program. This includes a 9-month diploma in software development and a 3-month employment.

The Code Institute is currently aiming to produce more than 40 graduates in a year through this program, and Cassidy says it will significantly change the number of female software development graduates. He added that the program seems to avoid many barriers women may face because the course is flexible and online.

“We teach full-stack software development in a one-year program that is a hands-on learning approach. Women have practical coding skills to start their first role,” he says. I did.

“No doubt, this is a difficult program. It requires dedication and resilience, but the rewards are great.”

Why the cohort of all women is important

The course consists entirely of a cohort of women, and facilitator Cassia Bogkka said it is important to create a safe and supportive environment.

“Women are often afraid of the competitiveness and sometimes aggressive approach of some men in the industry, so they may find it inadequate,” she said.

“This feeling is inconsistent with the abilities of these women. The first female cohort I worked with was a group of women who quickly gathered to create a safe learning environment. Arrogance and so-called breasts. It has no heartbeat and is often seen in groups of men. “

Bogucka added that the members of the group were united as teammates. “All the students worked as a whole team, a women’s team of coding, so they became colleagues and most of them friends.”

Siobhan Gorman is a graduate of the Coding Careers For Women initiative and joined after a career break to raise a family.

“If the course didn’t mention targeting women, I wouldn’t have considered it. The idea that the course addresses certain constraints faced by women who want a high-tech career. I liked it, “she said.

“All in the women’s cohort, especially after having a career break, caring for and working with children, women understood where we all came from with respect to specific demands and restrictions on women. Very supportive, we formed a close team to share the problem and find a solution together. “

She said Gorman is currently in the process of being deployed with Jaguar Land Rover and is giving her many new skills every day.

“My ambition is to work in a team as a junior developer at a company like Jaguar Land Rover, perhaps after gaining experience with an agile team and then becoming a scrum master.”

Supporting Underrated Women

While all women can face certain barriers in the world of technology, there are even greater challenges for women in undervalued communities such as refugees and asylum seekers. To help these women, the Code Institute offers 20 scholarships through a level-up initiative with technology company Zartis.

This is the fourth year, and the conflict in Ukraine has made these scholarships even more timely.

While the Code Institute provides training, Zaltys provides graduates with a career guarantee to help them move to a position of financial independence and stability.

Xhuljana Shehu is one of the graduates of the Level Up Scholarship Program and came to Ireland in 2016 as an asylum seeker. She said, “I have a law degree, but I can’t use it in Ireland, so I started looking for training opportunities to develop the skills I could use.”

She was accepted into the course in 2020 and had never coded before, but she found it really fun.

“The program was tough and I had to work really hard because I had a newborn baby at the time,” she said. “I recently got a qualification, so I’m continuing my previous job, but I’m looking forward to changing jobs as soon as I have the opportunity. By developing a coding career, I can see a better future for myself. increase.”

Applications for the Level Up Scholarship Program are currently being accepted. The second Cohort of Coding Careers for Women is expected to launch later this month.

