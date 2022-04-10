



Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Free Download Latest Version for PC. It is complete offline standalone setup of Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022.

Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Overview

Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 is a useful application that allows you to easily and quickly categorize the contents of hard drives, network shares, NAS devices, and enterprise storage systems. It enables you to select any directory from your hard drive and categorize its contents, with just a few clicks. This great tool has the ability to search in 500,000 files, with a storage capacity of 2TB, apart from categorizing the content, this great tool also enables you to compress a large number of files, as well as backup and restore information, so as to be sure that you do not suffer from data loss sudden. You can also download QILING Disk Master Professional 2022 Free Download.

Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 is a versatile application that provides a simple way to sort all files and directories on your computer, according to multiple criteria, and provides a variety of useful options that allow you to categorize files by file type, extension, user name, creation, last modification and access dates recent, etc. You can also organize your files into categories such as Movies, Script Files, Pictures, Unknown Items, Temporary Files, Books, History, and Audio Tracks, and it gives you the ability to create different types of pie charts and categorize and filter your file classification results. It also allows you to save file classification reports in a number of standard formats including HTML, PDF, Excel, text, CSV, XML, and the original DiskSorter report format. It provides a simple and intuitive interface with a menu bar, a variety of shortcuts and several panels that allow you to view configuration files, directories, and all processed files. You can also download Secret Disk Professional 2022 Free Download.

Features of Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 free download

Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start downloading Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Full Software Name: Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Setup File Name: Disk.Sorter.14.2.16.rar Setup Size: 40MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Fully Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Last Version Added On: April 09, 2022 Developers: Disk Sorter Ultimate

System Requirements for Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 processor Free Download

Click on the link below to start Disk Sorter Ultimate 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

