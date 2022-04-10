Global ambition drives Algerian tech startup Yassir





Since its launch five years ago, Algerian startup Yassir has expanded into and out of the Maghreb region.

Algerian start-ups were doing well. Despite the country’s infamous and complex business environment, taxi and courier company Yassir has millions of users and is expanding throughout Africa.

“We have a mission to create a model of success that is 100% Algerian, to develop local talent and to show that it is possible to add value in Algeria,” said the co-founder. Noureddine Tayebi said.

Patience was key as they navigated the country’s archaic bureaucracy, investor bugbears, and those that created particularly harsh terrain for newcomers.

“Bureaucracy is one obstacle we have to overcome. It’s not easy, but you have to deal with it and move forward,” Tayebi told AFP.

This is a sign of a change in the times of Algeria, which passed a law on start-ups in 2020 and created a ministry to promote start-ups.

Since he launched Yassir with engineer Mehdi Yettou five years ago, the company has expanded into the Maghreb and other regions.

At the end of last year, they raised about $ 30 million from American investors. They are the cash they plan to put into an ambitious expansion plan.

The company indirectly creates more than 40,000 driver and delivery jobs, and its revenues are skyrocketing by up to 40 percent per month.

Tayebi studied at Algiers before earning a PhD in Electronics from Stanford University. That led to a job at Intel, but after spending eight years in Silicon Valley, he decided to go home and join the founding of Yassir.

Tayebi studied at Algiers before earning a PhD in electronics from the famous Stanford University in the United States.

That led to a job at chip maker Intelbut, and after spending eight years in Silicon Valley, he decided to go home and set up Yassir with Yettou.

Expansion in Africa

Its name is a play on the Algerian Arabic word for “easy” and “drive”.

In 2017, Pair released a taxi app in the capital Algiers, which has a population of 4 million and is desperately lacking in public transport.

The company then used its sister app, Yassir Express, to advance into fast food and grocery delivery.

Currently, Yassir has approximately 4 million subscribers in 25 cities in Algeria, neighboring Morocco, Tunisia, Canada and France.

Tayebi says he is currently looking to West Africa. The app is already working in other major markets on the continent, such as South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt.

The company used its sister app, Yassir Express, to advance into fast food and grocery delivery.

Although its growth was explosive, the business faces fierce competition from Uber, Heetch and more.

To be successful, you need to hire hundreds of highly skilled technicians.

Already the largest technical employer in the Maghreb region, it has about 600 engineers. I want this number to be tripled or quadrupled.

At Algiers, about 30 young call center operators serve about 6,000 orders per day.

“The average delivery time for meals is 30 minutes,” said Wisem, who runs a call center.

Big ambition

Tayebi also wants to offer the rarity of an online payment system in Algeria where customers pay cash on delivery.

“Most of the population in Algeria and throughout Africa does not have a bank account, not because of the lack of a banking system, but because people do not trust it,” Tayebi said.

He wants to change that by leveraging the trust the company has in its growing customer base.

At Algiers, about 30 young call center operators serve about 6,000 orders per day.

“That’s the strength of our model, especially the difference with Uber,” he said.

It also means that the company needs to maintain a squeaky, clean image.

A Yasir taxi driver told AFP that he had been trained in communication before he was hired.

Tayebi said there was a “rigorous process for choosing a driver”.

“We examine their police records, training and education. There are even psychological interviews.”

It’s all part of the business where he set ambitious goals.

“The goal is to create the largest technology company in Africa as well as in the world,” says Tayebi.

“You need to be in a lot of markets to get there.”

Cases of Algeria virus set daily records

2022 AFP

Quote: Global ambition drives Algerian tech startup Yassir (April 10, 2022) April 10, 2022 https://techxplore.com/news/2022-04-global-ambitions-algerian-tech -Get from start-up.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-04-global-ambitions-algerian-tech-start-up.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos