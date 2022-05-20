A bug in iPhone eSIM randomly deactivates iMessage and FaceTime





The obvious iPhone eSIM bug is to randomly deactivate iMessage and FaceTime. In some cases, the only solution seems to be to install a physical SIM.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman experienced a problem with T-Mobile, but some report that he also experienced the same problem with other carriers …

What is eSIM?

eSIM is a chip built into the iPhone motherboard. Apple launched the iPhone XR and XS in 2018 and was the first to introduce eSIM to the iPhone.

eSIM has two important advantages: the easy setup process and the ability to use two phone numbers on one phone using both physical and eSIM. As of the iPhone 13, Apple has eliminated the need for a physical SIM, even with two numbers.

iPhone eSIM bug

Gurman tweeted his experience of having to resort to getting a physical SIM after other troubleshooting steps failed.

There is a very nasty iPhone and @TMobile bug that randomly deactivates iMessage and FaceTime on the device’s phone number and there is no way to reactivate them. The only solution that worked for me is to get a new physical SIM card. It’s a very disappointing problem.

Thanks to the T-Mobile Store representative for quickly activating the physical SIM on my phone. But this shouldn’t have been a problem in the first place. They said others had the same problem and Apple couldn’t solve it.

I should add that I personally went directly to T-Mobile instead of Apple. Unfortunately, Apple had to assume that it couldn’t solve this problem. There is no troubleshooting offer I haven’t tried yet.

Others have experienced the same thing or reported that they can’t activate iMessage and FaceTime in the first place in other carriers.

I had the exact same problem, but @Verizon had a problem. I was using eSIM, but the legality of iOS 15.4 broke iMessage and FaceTime. I had to remove eSIM and call Verizon to get a new one to fix the iMessage issue. It’s not a T-Mobile issue, it’s a bug in iOS 15.4.

This happened to me with Airtel in India. I did everything I could to activate it, but it kept loading and eventually showed that I couldn’t activate it. I had to replace the SIM card and it worked!

A good solution for some people is to deactivate and reactivate eSIM or activate a new eSIM.

Another solution reported to me by some people is to remove the eSIM account from the iPhone and reconfigure it. But it’s complicated for most people and you don’t have to do it ever. Not being able to send and receive text is clearly not ideal. Not only that.

Another Twitter user explained how complicated this can be.

Last week, T-Mobile’s esim on my 13 pro max said it was deactivated itself and kept trying to reactivate it in the settings, but said there was no service and esim wasn’t allowed to call. Said. After stupidly trying other things that didn’t work, such as resetting the network settings, I had to get T-Mobile to reissue the new esim. None of them worked.

The tech support team reissued esim at least three times, and after 30 minutes the new one was finally active. When the new esim was activated, there was a problem with the line itself. I had to call back the next day, so I had to unregister my line from the phone plan and relink to the plan.

This issue has been occurring since at least iOS 15.4, but it’s still unclear if this was the earliest instance.

Have you experienced this? If so, please share your iOS version and carrier in the comments.

