Machine learning innovation among companies in the power industry fell in the last quarter





Machine learning research and innovation in the power industry’s operations and technology sector declined in the previous quarter, but remains higher than it was a year ago.

According to the latest figures, the number of related patent applications in the industry was 108 in the three months from 103 in the same period in 2021 to March.

The relevant patent grant figures followed a pattern similar to the increase in filings from 15 in the three months to March 2021 to 19 in the same period in 2022.

The numbers are edited by Global Data, which tracks patent applications and grants from public institutions around the world. Using text analysis and official patent classification, these patents are grouped into key subject areas and linked to key companies in various industries.

Machine learning is one of the key areas that Global Data tracks. This has been recognized as a major destructive force companies will face in the coming years and is one of the areas where companies currently investing resources are expected to be rewarded. The numbers also provide insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Siemens was a top innovator in the operations and technology sector of the power industry in the last quarter. Headquartered in Germany, the company has applied for 83 related patents in the three months to March. This increased from 77 in the same period in 2021.

This was followed by Switzerland-based ABB with 11 patent applications, South Korea-based Korea Electric Power Corporation (9 applications), and US-based Honeywell International Inc (9 applications).

ABB has recently stepped up its research and development in machine learning. In the three months to March, related patent applications increased by 36.4%. This is the highest growth rate of all companies with more than 10 quarterly patents in the operations and technology sector of the power industry compared to the same period in 2021.

