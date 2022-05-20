Purdue University wins Google stage seats due to “transformation” of higher education institutions





President Mitchell Elias and Chief Marketer Ethan Braden at Google’s flagship marketing event

West Lafayette, Indiana — Two Purdue University leaders, including President Mitchell Elias, were invited to brands such as McDonald’s and the Lego Group at Google Marketing Live on Tuesday (May 24). As selected by Fast Company magazine’s brand list, Purdue is the only and first university invited to speak at an annual event.

Google Marketing Live is a hybrid event on the Google Bayview campus in Silicon Valley, California that brings together innovative marketing leaders from top organizations to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. Past events have featured keynotes from industry-shaking people such as Grammy-winning Alicia Keys.

Purdue has a reputation for transforming forms and methods of education. The university is also renowned for its way of discussing in a transformative way, as well as its digital audience, potential students, and current members of the boilermaker community.

Daniels will be joined by Ethan Braden, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Purdue University and Purdue University Global. Each is expected to speak to successfully develop the innovations that define the data-driven industry within higher education.

Daniels will be featured in a documentary-style video address attended by Marriott International and Chase marketing executives. In the Think Transformation session, Braden participates in a live on-stage conversation between Google and Expedia executives on embracing and leveraging change, driving today’s business outcomes, and building tomorrow’s business resilience. To do.

“Purdue University is a leader in education and has transformed the experience of students and working adults who use their homes online,” said John Farrer, director of education at Google. “We are pleased to share Purdue’s thought leadership on how Mitch and Ethan devoted themselves to the power of storytelling, data and digital to provide the best service to their students.”

Purdue has become a clear choice for a record number of freshmen in recent years. This is a surge supported by its reputation as a top-ranked public research institute, its data-driven yet practical response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its value efforts. This decision, including over 10 years of frozen tuition and boarding fees, has saved students and families more than $ 1 billion across the span.

Purdue, the “astronaut’s cradle” and home to members of the Perseverance Mars rover team, is also a hub for 6G research and has millions of dollars by aerospace and defense companies such as Saab, Rolls-Royce, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Has attracted facilities.

Purdue University Global and Google have also partnered and launched five co-developed and co-branded career certificates for working adults. Students earn college credits while earning a Google IT Support Certificate and Purdue Global Microcredentials. These credentials can be used as stackable building blocks for Purdue Global’s associate and bachelor’s degrees.

In recent years, Purdue Marketing and Communications has renewed its focus on Purdue’s brand, overall storytelling, and YouTube, gaining more views on the platform than the five peers combined in both 2020 and 2021. And we are helping Purdue become the only university recognized as the Fast Company Brand. That is important. The university’s official podcast, This Is Purdue, has soared to the top 15% of podcasts around the world and has received more than 10 million social media impressions since 2020.

Registration for online participation is open to the public. The Think Transformation Panel is for direct participants only. Daniels’ address will be available online to digital audiences.

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today's most difficult challenges. Ranked as one of the 10 most innovative universities in the United States by the US News & World Report for each of the last four years, Padu offers world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to practical and online real-life learning, providing a transformative education for all. Purdue's commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt than ever before.

