Black Tech Week Announces 2022 Conference Calendar for Events in Cincinnati





A fully rebranded and enhanced event creates meaningful opportunities for founders to connect with other founders, technicians, educational programs and investors.

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 20, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Today, Black Tech Week, a high-tech ecosystem building festival focused on inclusion, announces the event schedule for the 2022 conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. Did. The annual five-day event will take place from July 18th to 22nd, with more than 60 sessions featuring more than 50 technology influencers and minority innovation ecosystem builders as featured speakers. .. Featured speakers at Black Tech Week include Kimberly Bryant, founder of the Black Girls Code, Arlan Hamilton, founder of Higher Runner and Backstage Capital, and CEO of Black Ambition. Includes one Ferresia Hatcher, and the CEO of the Rebellion, Detavio Samuels. Black Tech Week events are sponsored by dedicated sponsors such as Amazon Web Services, Cincinnati City, Fifth Third Bank, Delta Dental, Michigan, Ohio, Third Frontier, Ohio, Lincoln, and Gilbert.

Black Tech Week 2017 attendees will meet at a social event in Miami, Florida.

Black Tech Week keynotes, panels and sessions will cover the most relevant topics such as exits, IPOs, current startup lifecycles, venture landscape financing and navigation, and adoption of innovation in the Great Resignation era. Registrants can sign up for VC business hours attended by the company or attend pop-up job fairs. Through these services, Black Tech Week aims to serve as a real-time resource for organizations looking to diversify their teams and investors interested in developing a more comprehensive portfolio. Part of the Black Tech Week programming will take place at the conference’s Activation Spaceswhere Inc. Founder’s House, AWS, and Black @ Genesis perform the programming.

This year’s conference calendar will be held at the same time as the country’s oldest and largest Cincinnati Music Festival. The festival attracts more than 70,000 visitors and has a $ 107 million economic impact.

The Cincinnati-based economic development organization, the Lightship Foundation, has acquired BlackTech Week with the vision of positioning Ohio as the most supportive state of minority innovation in the Midwest. The Lightship Foundation will lead founder and CEO Candice Matthews Brackeen, leveraging local business partners and community networks, including the Cincinnati Innovation District (CID), to bring leading technology and venture leaders from around the world to Ohio. We are fulfilling our mission to bring.

“For the past seven years, Black Tech Week has worked hard to build an ecosystem of the Black Tech community across the United States. Moving to Cincinnati expands the nationwide network of founders, talents and investors. That means. ”Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO of the Lightship Foundation, said: “We are very proud of the opportunity to bring the 2022 conference calendar and this innovative session lineup to our community.”

“The city of Cincinnati promises to be a place where black entrepreneurs feel supported and seen,” says Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati. “We are pleased to be able to support Lightship, which hosts BlackTech Week and creates a hub for technology collaboration in the Midwest.”

Click here to register for this year’s Black Tech Week in Cincinnati, check the schedule and find out more about the speakers.

About the Lightship Foundation

The Lightship Foundation is an influential organization that serves outstanding entrepreneurs and ecosystems. We leverage corporate partnerships, professional programming, and fixed investment to drive growth in the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, the Lightship Foundation has led more than 200 companies representing women, FOCs (Founders of Color), LGBTIQ and the disabled community to more than $ 120 million in venture funding across the United States. Connect to the Lightship Foundation on LinkedIn and visit the Lightship Foundation website for more information.

About Black Tech Week

BlackTech Week is an inclusion-focused ecosystem building festival that partners with founders, businesses and communities to create valuable experiences for investors, entrepreneurs and engineers of all kinds. Connect to BlackTechWeek on Facebook and Instagram and visit the BlackTechWeek website for more information.

Media Contact Aniesia Williams9845280450 [email protected]

