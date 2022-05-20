Local start-ups are looking to innovate





For many entrepreneurs, solving problems that are widely perceived by their own solutions is the formula needed for a successful and growing startup. According to the Northeastern University article, The Importance of Innovation in Business, all the companies that are currently prominent and the leaders of the pack are embracing innovation. Innovation helps to set startups apart from their competitors, said Heather McWhorter, Regional Director of the UNCW Small Business & Technology Development Center and Interim Director of the UNCW Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. “It helps to raise customer and investor interest in the products and services offered by progress, differentiation and novelty. Innovation is also important when pursuing SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) funding. “She said. Innovative products and services don’t just come from once-in-a-lifetime ideas. According to McWhorter, they can be harvested through a systematic approach. “Some entrepreneurs find ideas through in-depth research, evaluate customer pain from all angles, and apply underutilized technology to new markets,” she said. say. Wilmington has many entrepreneurs who create unique services and products. Here are some of those entrepreneurs. Residents of bevCacao Wilmington have so far created a new drink whose originality has been recognized by global organizations. Founded by Jason Walter, bev Cacao is a drink derived from the pulp of cacao. “Bev Cacao uses an innovative process to squeeze juice from the pulp of cocoa fruits, a new process that leverages previously wasted cocoa fruit ingredients,” the company’s press release said. I am. According to the company, cocoa fruits contain high levels of antioxidants, electrolytes, flavanols and minerals that support the immune system, support cardiovascular health, increase energy levels and overall health. promotes it. In May, the company was selected as a finalist in the Best Functional Drink category as part of the 2022 InnoBev Awards at the 2022 UK Soft Drinks Conference in London. Geo Owl Wilmington is home to a company recognized by the US Department of Defense as innovative. Geo Owl is a technology company that provides geospatial technology solutions and was founded by geospatial analyst Nicholas Smith. As a U.S. Army veteran, Smith specialized in manipulating satellite imagery and geospatial data. The company has launched Patternflows, a software that collects and distributes information from aerial or ground-based ISRs (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Operations) and can be used for intelligence observations. Geo Owl’s primary clients are the US Federal Government. The Pentagon has selected The Off Crow to present at the Pentagon Conference, which focuses on innovative technologies. At Wilmington’s location, Geo Owl also offers cartography, including the National Geospatial Information Agency’s cartography products. Smith acknowledged the company’s unique products and technologies as the reason for its success and has grown to about 100 employees, 20 of whom are local employees. The IndiOmics Wilmington community learned five years ago that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl materials are abundant in public water. This has given rise to an awareness of the importance of health and how external chemicals affect people’s bodies. Melissa Strong became worried about her exposure to the environment and chemicals when she became her mother. Realizing how difficult it is to find information backed by research, she uses a PhD with a focus on environmental hygiene, such as a home-mailed genealogy kit to test personalized chemical exposures. Launched IndiOmics, a startup that provides kits. Through biotechnology companies, users create online accounts and complete surveys on lifestyle, diet and consumer habits. Once the test results are available, IndiOmics recommends lifestyle changes based on the results and habits. Moor For Less In this coastal area, boat slips are a limited and coveted amenity. In an April article, Chris Capone, Vice President of Off the Hooks Yachts, stated that the capacity of the two marina is 95%. This is a problem Keith Markfield has seen for many years, and in 2015 he launched MoorForLess, an online boatslip marketplace. Through this site, users can buy, sell and rent boat slips from Wilmington on the East Coast to Costa Rica.

