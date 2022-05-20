Did Google’s carbon emissions effectively double overnight?





Temperatures in parts of Antarctica were 70 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in mid-March. Pakistan and India have reached the hottest March and April in more than half a century, with temperatures in the subcontinent region exceeding 120 degrees Celsius this week. Last week Chicago temperatures were above Death Valley temperatures. However, on Tuesday, three nonprofits jointly released a report containing a different set of numbers that seemed to be about as scary. They show that the world’s largest companies, and in fact, companies and individuals who have cash in banks, are inadvertently contributing to the climate crisis. Such cash left in banks and other financial institutions lending to the fossil fuel industry builds pipelines, funds oil exploration, and in the process produces a truly enormous amount of carbon. This report raises deep questions about the health of our financial system, but of corporate players who may move resolutely to change the balance of power that has previously hampered the behavior of rapid climate change. It also suggests a potential reorganization.

Consider Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to understand the meaning of the new numbers. We have worked hard to reduce emissions from our products. For example, last year, Google Sustainability published a report of its work on casing suppliers using recycled aluminum from virgins on Google’s new Pixel 5 smartphones. This is a great effort involving the entire metallurgical team, and the company has a variety of recycled aluminum alloys and grades of chemical composition. Find the best combination of alloying elements to meet performance standards and negotiate new types of transactions with executives who had to go far upstream in the supply chain to the source of aluminum. .. They have never done it before. All this was done to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the manufacture of enclosures by 35%, according to Google. It is a grinding work that is done every day at a company that takes the climate crisis seriously.

However, according to a new report, these efforts are probably missing out on the most important sources of corporate emissions: the money they earn and store in banks, stocks and bonds. Environmental Group consortiums ClimateSafe Lending Network, Outdoor Policy Outfit, and BankFWD examine corporate financial statements to determine how much cash the world’s largest companies have and carbon per dollar in the financial system. I calculated the amount. .. According to these calculations, Google’s carbon emissions should have increased by 111 percent overnight. Meta emissions increased by 112% and apples increased by 64%. In the case of Microsoft in 2021, the report reports that the emissions generated by companies with $ 130 billion in cash and investment are comparable to the cumulative emissions generated by the manufacture, transportation and use of all Microsoft products worldwide. bottom. Amazon has also been working to reduce emissions. For example, we plan to drive a delivery vehicle on an electric truck. But in 2020, with its $ 81 billion in cash and financial investment, more energy than Amazon purchased to power all of its fulfillment centers, data centers, and physical stores around the world. The report states that carbon emissions have occurred. Also, according to the report, in 2021, Netflix’s annual cash emissions were 10 times higher than those generated by everyone in the world streaming programming: Netflix and heat.

The author immediately notices the caveats. The companies mentioned do not disclose the banking arrangements. Some of the cash is in major banks, but some is held abroad and some is in sovereign debt, such as Treasury short-term securities, and other assets that can be sold quickly, such as stocks. Therefore, although the numbers are accurate, they are estimates based on mean and emission estimates. This report is based on research and analysis conducted by South Pole, an international climate finance consultancy that has collaborated with companies such as Nestlé and Hilton on emission reporting. South Pole is a conservative estimate that the asset class carbon strength figures analyzed in this report underestimate the actual emissions that banks generate through financial services, such as corporate pension plans and Calculating a financial footprint that is larger than just cash or investment when added to an insurance policy. However, even if these numbers are crude, they are the first numbers we have seen and provide our own analysis.

In the late 1980s, activists urged countries and businesses to catalog emissions, since the global warming alert was first publicly sounded. Since 2001, companies that want to keep an eye on progress, including those mentioned in the new report, have used a set of greenhouse gas protocols supervised by the World Resources Institute, a global non-profit organization. doing. Under the protocol, companies can report scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. Scope 1 includes direct emissions from businesses managed or owned by the company. Delivery fleet gas tank. Scope 2 emissions come from energy purchased by the company, such as the energy produced by the local utility when the company produces electricity. Scope 3 emissions are indirect emissions generated in the corporate value chain. For example, carbon produced by a company that manufactures aluminum cases for Google phones.

Scope 3 emissions may also include downstream indirect emissions, such as emissions generated by corporate cash held in banks. Under Scope 3, the official accounting framework that the World Resources Institute has provided to businesses since the launch of the emission protocol has room for carbon emissions from category 15 cash on hand. There was no good way to calculate their emissions, so the company left it blank. Paul Moinester, executive director of think tank Outdoor Policy Outfit, said the core of the business isn’t about making money from their presence. Therefore, the fact that the role played by their money could not be incorporated into carbon emissions is of no further importance. Vanessa Fayansterner, who announced the operation of Congress in northern New York, is an executive director of BankFWD, partially founded by members of the Rockefeller family to track carbon emissions in the financial system. She said this is part of the company’s supply chain. They need to finance and procure products. They need a loan, a place to store cash, interest rates, and international transfers. These are procured through partners. That is the definition of supply chain.

Efforts to develop new calculations began with a conversation between James Vaccaro, a former European banker who leads the Climate Safe Lending Network, and Moinester. We started calculating the back of the envelope about how much carbon their cash produced, Vaccaro explained to me. And we seemed that this must be wrong. Certainly, the numbers after the decimal point have been replaced. This should be an order of magnitude too large. In particular, the largest banks in the United States supply huge amounts of capital to sustain the expansion of the fossil fuel industry. According to Banking on Climate Chaos, annual reports from the Rainforest Action Network and other environmental groups, JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have spent more than $ 1 trillion in the years since the climate of Paris. I paid the industry. The agreement was adopted in December 2015. From keystone and Dakota access pipelines and new fracking fields to drilling in the newly melted Arctic, companies are developing new projects that scientists, indigenous leaders and climate activists have blamed. included.

Environmental groups point out that the companies featured in the report should not be embarrassed by numbers that are not exactly their fault. Instead, they insist that banks stop lending money to fund the expansion of fossil fuel systems, so the numbers make money with them and other businesses and make it US finance. He says it should empower the individuals who keep it in the system. And if they leaned on them as effectively as, for example, an aluminum supplier, the results would be amazing. For example, Google is one of the world’s largest buyers of renewable energy. However, the report states that if the financial footprint can be reduced by 43%, the reduction in emissions will be comparable to the carbon savings Alphabet has generated from solar and wind power. And perhaps when Google worked on aluminum casing, the company agreed to make recycled aluminum available throughout the consumer electronics industry, as it’s Google’s core principle of trying to lift everything. Said. boat.

