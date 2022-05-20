Valley engineers create new technologies to attract MLB’s attention





PHOENIX Baseball will be high tech this MLB season, and innovation will be born here in Arizona.

With PitchCom, catchers can communicate more seamlessly with pitchers, making it harder for other teams to sign, steal, or cheat.

Major League Baseball moves are considered a major step in the fight to prevent sign stealing.

Craig Filicetti is a valley-based electrical engineer who created PitchCom.

His business partner, John Hankins, warned players about the pitch at bat in a 2019-20 survey, using a combination of illegally placed cameras and undetected non-verbal cues for the Houston Astros. After revealing that, I approached him about the idea.

The PitchCom device works with a flexible receiver that slides inside the pitcher’s hat.

The catcher wears one on the inside of the helmet, along with a wristband keypad, to send the pitch call and location to the pitcher’s ears.

“PitchCom was first introduced at the single A level last year,” Filicetti told ABC15 Arizona. He also says he gets almost positive feedback from players and MLB managers, including Arizona Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo.

“Yes, at one meeting Tory was there and was very supportive of the system. He was interested in it. He found out that it had great potential. “

Teams are still allowed to relay signs in the old-fashioned way, without having to wear new devices that are said to be easy to use.

“It’s complex inside and, like any other great product, it contains a lot of sophisticated electronics, but it’s very easy for players to use,” Filicetti said.

Currently, 29 of the 30 MLB teams are using PitchCom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc15.com/sports/valley-engineer-creates-new-tech-drawing-mlb-attention

