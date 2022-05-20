FIDO Tech CEO about scaling, ESG, and the day the world runs out of water





There is no manual to start your own tech business. However, there are many exciting entrepreneurs in the UK who are paving their own way to drive innovation. Victoria Edwards, co-founder and CEO of FIDO Tech, is a glorious example of a variety of backgrounds leading our technology sector.

Edwards was a former concert pianist who majored in music analysis. For the next 15 years, he provided large and complex software and household name operations projects. He then launched FIDO Tech, leveraging his knowledge of big data analysis and management of infield and technical data centers.

This pioneering technology company, which uses sound and AI to revolutionize leak detection in the global water sector, surprised judges when it was selected as KPMG’s tech innovator in the UK last year.

The company’s inspiration comes from physicist and data expert Neil Edwards (now FIDO Tech CTO). He found the possibility of determining fluids from pipelines using mathematical techniques called differential analysis and machine learning. A dedicated team of scientists, technicians, and business people needed to transform it into today’s entire process solution.

Warren Middleton, UK’s lead partner at KPMG’s Emerging Giant Center of Excellence, caught up with Victoria Edwards and talked about business expansion and water scarcity challenges.

Warren Middleton: Your business is getting stronger and stronger, but what was your biggest challenge in expanding your business? And how did you overcome them?

Victoria Edwards: One of the biggest challenges in expanding your business is to maintain the spirit of FIDO, or what we call the FIDO Faith. Staying agile to adapt quickly and invent has always been at the heart of our business.

We maintain this agility and belief by hiring people with the right attitude, not necessarily the right skill. Our values ​​are at the heart of FIDO Tech and are shared and owned by all employees.

WM: As a sustainability-centric business, how did the ESG Agenda help your growth story? Why is ESG important?

VE: Very simply, the world is facing zero days on days when water is scarce. We will not even reach Net Zero unless four in ten face the challenges of the world facing water scarcity and anxiety.

Recognizing that we cannot continue to plunder the Earth’s most precious resources, FIDO has been able to break down the barriers to adoption for sensor-agnostic open data AI.

WM: How do investors view ESG business?

VE: Pandemics and COP26 mean that impact investing is rampant, so the focus has shifted significantly to ESG and we are fortunate to be approached by some of the world’s largest and most reputable impact investing funds. was.

WM: How do you forecast the growth of your ESG-related technology business?

VE: Sustainable businesses centered on technology that solves true needs and problems should succeed in today’s environment. The important thing is not to have technology because of technology. True innovation is transformation, not transactions.

Victoria Edwards is the co-founder and CEO of FIDO Tech. WM: What advice would you give to anyone looking to start a business that impacts the environment and society on how to guarantee longevity?

VE: ESG is currently very topical and can be a trend, but just calling yourself an ESG business does not guarantee longevity. You need to understand the problems and challenges and create a solution that meets those needs head-on. My advice to anyone trying to start their own tech company is to lose arrogance, listen, adapt and have the courage to accept failure.

WM: What did you learn about yourself and your business by participating in the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator at the UK Contest?

VE: It was great to network with some of the best global companies that share the same values ​​of wanting to use technology to make the world a better place. This competition has made me seriously think about the challenges that FIDO AI can address, how it is agnostic and flexible, and as a result requires clear, practical data. It honed our service offerings, sharpened our focus, opened the door to welcome the current FIDO AI and gave our steps an extra spring to keep pushing.

Throughout the entire process, from filling out the application form to presenting to an audience of global companies, investors and innovators in Lisbon, we learned a lot about ourselves and FIDO has one megaliter of Earth at a time. You can be confident that you are saving. ..

Applications for the KPMG Tech Innovator Contest will be closed on May 24th.

This article is part of a paid partnership with KPMG.

