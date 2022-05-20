Matchgroup drops suppression order against Google





According to the company’s press release, match group, a dating app maker on Friday (May 20), agreed to allow alternative payments by search engines and reduced control of all user data before hitting Google. Withdrew the request for a temporary restraint order.

As part of canceling a restraint order, Google may not reject or remove the Match Group app from the Google Play Store. This is because the Match Group app offers an alternative to Google Play billing. According to a joint press release, Google will also approve updates to the Match Group app, which provides an alternative to Google Play billing.

Google is also working on what MatchGroup calls a flaw in Google Play Billing, allowing MatchGroup apps that don’t currently offer Google Play Billing to test their Google system on the platform in addition to their current payment system.

As part of the deal, Match Group will deposit up to $ 40 million into their escrow account for billing transactions on Android other than Google Play Billing, instead of paying directly to Google.

Match Group claims that, according to the release, the fees Google requires for payments other than Google Play claims are illegal under federal and state law. Currently, other apps and products on Google Play do not pay Google for transactions other than Google Play billing.

However, because Google has a complete monopoly on the Android app distribution ecosystem, Match Group will retain funds in the escrow until the court hears and decides the allegations filed against Google, and the Google Play store. Agreed to maintain the status quo of the Match Group app. Match said in a release on May 9 that it violated federal and California antitrust laws.

Match Group and Google can each terminate the contract, and Match Group can reinstate the request for a temporary restraint order in the event of a transaction collapse. A trial on this issue is scheduled for April 2023.

Earlier this month, Match Group sued Google to prevent Tinder and other apps from launching from the Play Store. This is because Match refused to share up to 30% of its sales. Some Matches apps have been exempt from Google policy in the past.

