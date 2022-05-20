Welsh company wins 300KBEIS grant to advance hydrogen fuel technology





Gasification pioneers aim to seal the UK’s low-carbon future after receiving nearly 300,000 government grants to develop waste-to-hydrogen production technology.

Deeside-based Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS) in Wales has secured 299,886 from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) with the support of Catax. Funding will come from the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Program, which is part of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

CSS and its three project partners will use waste normally sent to landfills to bid for clean, green, low-emission fuel for vehicles on the road.

If successful, their technological leap will form most of the government’s bid to reach net zero by 2050, as the only emissions from hydrogen-fueled vehicles are warm air and water. CSS is also developing carbon recovery technologies for gasification processes to further reduce emissions.

This project aims to demonstrate that low carbon hydrogen can be produced economically and efficiently. The hydrogen produced by the modular unit under development can also be used in power plants in areas far from the mainstream energy grid.

CSS is supported in your project in the following ways:

Q-Technologies, Liverpool Pure Energy Center (PEC) -based mass spectrometry and sensor specialist, Headquartered in Oswestley, Shropshire, Renewable Energy based in Unst, Shropshire and ASH Group And an engineering company specializing in hydrogen technology

The solution they devised uses what is called a solid recovery fuel (SRF) to produce hydrogen. In other words, it is biomass waste that has been diverted from landfill by a waste management company for the purpose of using solid waste fuel (RDF) in the future.

The project is led by Paul Willacy, CSS Managing Director, who has worked in the gasification sector for over 20 years and previously played a research and development role in the oil and gas industry. Currently, hydrogen production around the world relies heavily on fossil fuel-based steam-methane-reform (SMR) of natural gas. CSS technology produces smaller, more environmentally friendly and cleaner hydrogen.

ASH has a long and innovative track record in waste management, SRF screening and briquette production. Test and select the most appropriate waste flow and prepare for gasification testing. Having developed, designed, manufactured and installed hydrogen infrastructure for the past 16 years, PEC has developed hydrogen storage capabilities to help ASH identify technologies that enable truck crossover from diesel to hydrogen fuel. To do. Q-Technologies offers advanced AI energy control management systems in addition to mass spectrometry and sensor expertise.

The success of this early stage opens up the possibility of an additional 6m BEIS funding to enable teams to build authentic, state-of-the-art solutions of a kind that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world. The facility is capable of producing 35 kg of hydrogen per hour, which is sufficient to fill about 20 large vehicles per day.

Despite the fact that there are approximately 1,150 waste management companies throughout the UK, there are currently no UK facilities producing hydrogen from SRF. A significant number of them can contribute to the hydrogen fuel supply chain.

The government has set a goal for the UK to reach a low carbon hydrogen production capacity of 10 GW by 2030. Here in the UK, BEIS analysis could require 250-460 TWh of hydrogen by 2050, which represents up to 35% of final energy consumption. The UK currently produces only 27 TWh of hydrogen annually, and only 11 UK fuel stations provide it.

Hydrogen Roadmap Europe predicts that by 2030, more than 45,000 trucks and buses could use hydrogen, and 3,700 large gas stations will need to accommodate them.

Paul Willacy, Managing Director of Compact Syngas Solutions (CSS), said: The world needs to move to low-carbon solutions to combat climate change, but pure electric vehicles are unlikely to provide the complete answer. Hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel is an equally promising option for the world as it moves towards a net zero future. This grant is an important first step to ensure that hydrogen technology becomes commercially viable fast enough to contribute significantly to the Battle of Net Zero.

Karen Taylor, Head of Grants Group for Catax, Innovation Funding Specialist, said: CSS and its partners have the opportunity to put the UK at the forefront of hydrogen fuel innovation, which will be an incredible victory for the UK and the global environment. This is how early technology becomes mainstream, and low-carbon certification for projects makes it a top government priority.

Professor Steve Taylor, Managing Director of Q-Technologies at the University of Liverpool and Professor of Electromagnetics and Physical Electronics, commented: Zero-emission hydrogen energy source for transportation by recycling waste. A particularly exciting aspect to me is the potential benefits that this technology can bring to developing countries and economies around the world as a source of electricity for the region. If this project is successful, it will be a huge victory for British companies, the environment and the developing world.

Elizabeth Johnson MBE, Business Development Manager at the Pure Energy Center (PEC), commented: This project has the potential to contribute to the government’s net zero goal while reducing landfill waste. Low-carbon hydrogen production addresses many issues, including rising fuel costs, reducing CO2 emissions, and reducing landfills, while at the same time providing modular units in areas that are not connected to mainstream energy grids.

Neil Hassal, R & D Project Director of ASH Group MD and ASH Waste Services, commented: The ASH Group is committed to developing a variety of alternative energy sources from waste and alternative resources, from biomass and large-scale RDF fuel processing for heat and electricity production to solar power and storage. Sorting, treating and developing waste into viable alternatives is a logical step for our group, especially given the growing demand for energy shortages, costs and sustainability. Hydrogen production from waste is seen by ASH as a progressive, challenging and necessary addition to the energy sources needed not only in the United Kingdom but also in Europe and around the world.

