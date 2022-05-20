Kuo: Apple will release a new HomePod in late 2022 or early 2023





According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on an updated version of the HomePod that may be available in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

Kuo said the new HomePod’s “hardware design may not be as innovative” as it says, and nothing has been announced about the size of the device or whether it’s a successor to the HomePod mini or a large speaker. ..

Apple plans to release a new version of the HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, so there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are arguably one of the key elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still looking for ways to succeed in this market. — (Akechikuni) (@ mingchikuo) May 20, 2022

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple is considering a new version of the HomePod that is between the original “HomePod” and “HomePod mini.” This could be the speaker Kuo is talking about.

Such speakers will probably replace the currently discontinued HomePod, which is more expensive than the HomePod mini, but cheaper than the larger HomePod.

Gurman also believes that Apple is working on speakers with screens and cameras to compete with devices such as Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show, but these devices will not be available in the near future. In addition, Apple will investigate devices that are iPads connected to the HomePod via a robotic arm, allowing the camera to track users around the room, and testing a version of the Apple TV in combination with the HomePod. doing.

Related article

Gurman: Apple is still working on a combination of FaceTime camera, HomePod and Apple TV

According to reputable Bloomberg journalist Mark Garman, Apple is working on a new HomePod product that combines speakers, Apple TV features, and FaceTime cameras. In the Q & A section of the latest Power On newsletter, Garman said he “absolutely” believes that a new HomePod will emerge that is likely to be “the center of Apple’s approach to home.” Q: Do you think it’s a new HomePod …

Apple releases HomePod software 15.5

In addition to iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and tvOS 15.5, Apple today released a new 15.5 update for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The HomePod 15.5 Update is the fifth major HomePod software update since version 15 was released and will be available two months after the release of HomePod Software 15.4. Apple hasn’t detailed the improvements to the new HomePod software and Apple’s release notes …

Apple releases HomePod software 15.4

In addition to iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and tvOS 15.4, Apple today released a new 15.4 update available for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The 15.4 update is the fourth major HomePod software update since version 15 was released, more than a month after the release of HomePod software 15.3. The HomePod 15.4 software update brings support for captive WiFi networks.

HomePod appreciates its post-abolition value

The original HomePod, which Apple discontinued in March 2021, now seems to be valued on its online marketplace site (via The Verge). The HomePod originally debuted at $ 349, but Apple cut it to $ 299 a little over a year later. Following sluggish sales, Apple said it has discontinued the HomePod and is now focusing on the HomePod mini. HomePod is still going on …

Apple releases HomePod software 15.1.1 with podcasts Bug fixes

After releasing tvOS 15.1.1 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K yesterday, Apple today announced a new 15.1.1 software update designed for the HomePod. According to Apple’s release notes on the update, this addresses an issue that could cause podcasts to not play on the HomePod and HomePod mini. HomePod software will be installed automatically …

Apple will remove the reference to the original HomePod from its website a few months after its discontinuation Monday, October 18, 2021 12:07 pm PDT by Sami Fathi

A few months after officially discontinuing the smart speakers that were struggling to adopt mainstream, Apple removed all references to the original full-size HomePod from its website. The removal of the reference to the original HomePod was the result of a brand new change to Apple’s website. With new changes, Apple now highlights only the HomePod mini. This is a whole new thing …

Apple releases HomePod 15.4.1 software with Siri fix

In addition to iOS 15.4.1 and iPad OS 15.4.1, Apple today released a new 15.4.1 update designed for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The 15.4.1 update will be available two weeks after the release of the 15.4 HomePod software. According to Apple’s release notes, the HomePod 15.4.1 software update fixes an issue where some HomeKit accessories may not respond when controlled by Siri voice …

Apple releases HomePod software 15.3

In addition to iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3, Apple today released a new 15.3 update available for the HomePod and HomePod mini. Like iOS 15.3, the HomePod 15.3 software is a minor update that focuses on bug fixes rather than new features. According to Apple’s release notes, this update adds Siri speech recognition support to up to 6 users at home in English (India) and Italian …

Popular story

Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to feature a new design with a flat display

According to a leaker known as “Shrimp Apple Pro,” the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a brand new design with a flat display. Jon Prosser highlighted information from Shrimp Apple Pro in the latest video on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 may have a flat display that looks like the design originally rumored in the Apple Watch Series 7.

Anker’s latest USB-C docking station brings triple display support to the M1 Mac

Apple’s early M1-based Macs officially only support one external display, but there are ways to get around the limitation. Anker today launches a new 10-in-1 USB-C docking station that does just that. The Anker 563 USB-C Dock has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort port, which utilizes DisplayLink to carry multiple video signals over a single connection. Given this hub …

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 with support for Studio Display webcam updates

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Monterey operating system released in October 2021. macOSMonterey12.4 is more than two months old since the release of macOSMonterey12.3, an update with universal controls. The macOS Monterey 12.4 update can be downloaded to all eligible Macs using the system software update section …

WhatsApp allows users to “silently” end group chats and view rich link previews with status updates.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to “silently” end group chats hosted by messaging platforms instead of being notified to all members of the group. Currently, when someone leaves the group chat, WhatsApp announces withdrawal to the entire group and makes the withdrawal very public. Currently I can’t leave the group quietly, but WhatsApp …

Apple highlights iPhone’s latest privacy features with new “data auction” ads

Apple today shared new ads that highlight iPhone privacy features such as App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection designed to give users greater transparency and control over the personal data they collect. This ad revolves around a young woman named Erie. Ellie discovers that her personal data is being sold at an auction house and bidding is taking place …

Apple faces proceedings after AirPods burst a child’s eardrum with an Amber Alert

According to a lawsuit filed against Apple in California, Apple’s AirPods burst the tinnitus of a 12-year-old boy in 2020, when a large amber alert was issued (via Law360). The kid, identified as BG by filing, was watching a movie on Netflix on the iPhone in 2020 while wearing an AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro is supposed to be quiet, but the amber alert sounded without warning …

Apple Revives Employee Mask Obligations at Approximately 100 U.S. Retailers

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, employees at about 100 Apple retailers need to return to wearing masks while working. As the number of COVID cases increases across the United States, Apple is once again requiring employees to mask. At this time, customers visiting the Apple Store do not need to wear masks, but Apple continues to recommend masks to all Apple Stores …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/05/20/homepod-refresh-late-2022-early-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos