Truth Social doesn’t want to be seen by Google “: Devin Nunes





“There is no doubt that Google has multiple monopolies across multiple sectors of the technology sector,” said Devinneness, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Devinneness, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said on Friday that Truth Social is building its own advertising platform.

Former California State Legislature, who runs former President Trump’s app Truth Social, said the day after a bipartisan senator group led by Utah Republican Mike Lee introduced a law to dissolve Google’s dominant online. , Commented on “Mornings with Maria”. -Advertising business.

The Competition and Transparency Act in Digital Advertising states that “digital by eliminating conflicts of interest that allowed major platforms in the market to operate advertising auctions and impose exclusive rents on a wide range of the US economy. It will restore and protect competition in advertising. ” A news release from Mr. Lee’s office is recorded.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, says Truth Social is trying to build its own advertising platform “because we don’t want to be seen by Google.” (AP photo / Susan Walsh)

Utah Senator said he introduced the bill “in the hands of big tech monopolies” as “the first step to free the Internet.”

He “failed us” by “invading our privacy, censoring our speech, and exploiting our children,” he said, “a broken system is the lord of growth” for high-tech companies. It was a driving force. “

“There is no doubt that Google has multiple monopolies across multiple technical divisions,” Nunez told host Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “That’s why Truth Social is trying to build an advertising platform because it doesn’t want to be seen by Google.”

Former Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenelle is considering Google’s crackdown on digital advertising that encourages false climate change claims, claiming it is a “slip to fascism.”

He went on to say, “As someone who had to use Google ads in my past life in political campaigns, the biggest concern I’ve always had was before they went on to banner ads, videos, etc. I had to approve my ad. It was really a problem because Republicans were often much more difficult than on the left side. “

Elon Musk: Democrats become parties to “division and hatred”

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

Nunes revealed that “the biggest challenge in Truth Social” is to create competition with new apps and let the market handle these issues, not the government.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, claims that Truth Social is trying to build its own advertising platform.

“I can’t use a tyrannical monarch because I don’t want to be in a position to be shut down,” Nunez told Bertilomo.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

“We don’t want to be seen by Google when we’re looking at how we move forward and generate advertising and advertising revenue,” he said. You can take advantage of that technology to get to market, be easy to use, and bring revenue to your company. “

He then emphasized, “This is a big challenge for us to move forward and we are currently working on it.”

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/truth-social-does-not-want-to-be-beholden-to-google-devin-nunes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos